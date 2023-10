24 hours in pictures, 19 October 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Belgian rider Gerben Kuypers celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men’s elite Kermiscross cyclocross race in Ardooie, on October 19, 2023. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP)