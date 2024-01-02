Multimedia

2 Jan 2024

24 hours in pictures, 2 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo's Haneda Airport

This photo provided by Jiji Press shows a Japan Airlines plane on fire on a runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on January 2, 2024. A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on January 2 after apparently colliding with a coast guard aircraft, media reports said. (Photo by JIJI PRESS / AFP)

A sand sculptor writes a new year message in the sand on the Durban Promenade
A sand sculptor writes a new year message in the sand on the Durban Promenade beach during New Year festivities in Durban on January 1, 2024. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)
Revelers take part in the annual L-Street Brownies’ cold water plunge
Revelers take part in the annual L-Street Brownies’ cold water plunge at M Street beach on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. The plunge on New Year’s day dates back over 100 years in Boston. Monies from T-shirt sales are to be given to local charities. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported the water temp in Boston Harbor to be at 44.6F (7C) and air was measured at 30F (-1C). (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP)
At least two killed in Russian air strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire near a car dealership after a missile strike in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 January 2024, amid the Russian invasion. In the early hours of 02 January, Russia launched missile attacks targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv, local officials reported. At least two women were killed and nearly 70 others were injured in the two cities. In Kyiv, 27 people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in a multi-story building as a result of a rocket attack, the city mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on telegram, adding that an injured elderly woman died in an ambulance. Some 130 residents were evacuated from the burning building, the State Emergency Service said. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
Austria's Manuel Fettner soars through the air during a training session
Austria’s Manuel Fettner soars through the air during a training session in preparation of the third stage of the Four-Hills tournament (Vierschanzentournee) that is part of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, in Innsbruck, Austria, on January 2, 2024. (Photo by GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP)
Heavy snowfall in Norway
View of a snow covered street during a snowfall in Kristiansand, Norway, 02 January 2024. People in Kristiansand are encouraged to have a home office due to the snow. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOR ERIK SCHRODER
At least 48 people killed in strong earthquake in central Japan
A view of a collapsed house after a strong earthquake in Togi town, Noto Peninsula, Japan, 02 January 2024. At least 48 people were killed and 107 injured according to Ishikawa Prefecture Government and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, following the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck the area on 01 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Baby armadillo presented at Budapest Zoo
A four-week old southern three-banded armadillo (Tolypeutes matacus) (R), and its mother, Luna, are rolled into a ball in the hands of a keeper during their presentation at the Budapest Zoo, in Budapest, Hungary, 01 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Peter Lakatos
220th anniversary of Haiti's independence
A member of the Army participates during the Independence Day ceremony on Champs Mars in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 01 January 2024. Haiti, the first country in Latin America and the Caribbean to free itself from colonialist rule, celebrates the 220th anniversary of its independence, amid an acute crisis and violence. Picture: EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin
Vietnam's PMI rises to 48.9 in December 2023
A street vendor selling grapefruits walks in a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 02 January 2024. Vietnam manufacturing sector PMI rose to 48.9 points in December, up from 47.3 points in November 2023, according to latest survey from S&P Global. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
A man gets out of the icy sea and climbs on the pier after his winter swimming in Helsinki
A man gets out of the icy sea and climbs on the pier after his winter swimming in Helsinki, Finland on January 2, 2024. Finland is experiencing cold weather with almost -40 degrees Celsius in the North Finland and in the capital Helsinki with -15 degrees Celsius. (Photo by Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva / AFP)
Cars wait to be loaded onto a ship for export
Cars wait to be loaded onto a ship for export at the port in Yantai, in China’s eastern Shandong province on January 2, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Paddy Power World Darts Championship
Fans in costume attend the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace in London, Britain, 01 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID CLIFF
Aftermath of severe thunderstorms in Queensland
Glenis from Beaudesert takes a photograph of the Coomera river cutting Clagiraba Road on the Gold Coast, Australia, 02 January 2024. With rain easing, rivers and creeks throughout southeast Queensland and northern NSW remain with minor flooding following several days of torrential rainfall. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
Daily life in Sana'a amid continuing truce between warring parties
A man walks through a market in the old city of Sana’a, Yemen, 01 January 2024. Yemen’s warring parties, the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government, have committed to steps towards a nationwide ceasefire and engage in preparations to resume an inclusive UN-led peace process, according to a recent statement by the UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg. The Houthis, which control north Yemen, have been fighting against the Saudi-backed government since 2015. Yemen has been experiencing the longest period of relative calm yet for approximately a year and a half amid a UN-sponsored truce between both warring parties. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

