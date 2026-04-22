24 hours in pictures, 22 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Members of a Vietnamese honour guard prepare ahead of a welcome ceremony for South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. Vietnam’s top leader To Lam, who became president in early April assuming a dual role as head of state and of the ruling Communist Party, hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Hanoi on April 22, a meeting that was expected to yield multiple cooperative agreements. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / POOL / AFP) Spain’s Defence Minister Margarita Robles walks in front of destroyed Russian equipment on an open-air exhibition near Saint Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral during her visit in Kyiv on April 22, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, together with His Majesty King Letsie III are seen at the official opening of the Senqu Bridge in Mokhotlong, Kingdom of Lesotho, 22 April 2026. The inauguration of the bridge represents a landmark achievement under Phase II of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) and stands as a testament to the enduring partnership and close cooperation between the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Republic of South Africa. Picture: GCIS Merchants and customers stand near sheep at the Souk Larbia Guffaf livestock market in Khouribga Province, some 150km south of Rabat, on April 22, 2026. Souk Larbia Guffaf is one of the largest local markets and is particularly known for the quality of its livestock. (Photo by Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP) Community members and political parties picket before the appearance of a 56-year-old man’s appearance at Roodepoort Magistrates Court in Johannesburg, 22 April2026, for the alleged rape of a twelve-year-old girl. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen People walk past sculptures entitled “The Three Brains of the Human Body” by Andrea Olivari as part of the Fuorisalone 2026 event, during the Milan Design Week, in Milan, on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP) A Eurasian coot, also known as the common coot (Fulica atra), feeds its chick as they swim in the lake of the Buttes-Chaumont park in Paris on April 21, 2026. (Photo by Charlotte SIEMON / AFP) Women on Farms Project (WFP) protest land inequality, continued farm evictions, and demand accelerated land redistribution for farm women in front of the Cape Town Parliament on April 21, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The protesters demanded “one woman, one hectare,” calling for the immediate acceleration of land expropriation and redistribution. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais) Suspended SAPS Sergeant Fannie Nkosi appears at Pretoria North Magistrates Court for bail ruling on April 22, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Nkosi faces charges of theft, defeating the ends of justice and possession of unlicensed ammunition, explosives and police dockets. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Geophrey Ledwaba (Former Deputy Head of Directorate Special Operations (Scorpions) testifies during the Khampepe Commission at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on April 22, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The inquiry was established to investigate allegations of political interference in the investigations of apartheid era crimes. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) Vendors selling clothes wait for customers at a market in Rawalpindi on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) A man transports washing machines on a bicitaxi along a street in Havana on April 22, 2026. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) Items reportedly belonging to squatters are pictured at the entrance to an empty private residence worth some 210 million pounds (284 million USD) in the Knightsbridge area of London on April 22, 2026. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 21 April 2026 Read more PICTURES: The state of the world revealed in World Press Photo 2026 winners