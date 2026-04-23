24 hours in pictures, 23 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

EMPD acting chief Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla appears at Boksburg Magistrates Court in Ekhuruleni, 23 April 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen Newly displaced Somali women hold their severely malnourished babies in a stabilization centre for children suffering severe accute malnutrition in Kismayo, on April 22, 2026. Millions of people in Somalia are facing the repercussions of a severe drought after three consecutive failed raining seasons. Kismayo, the capital of Jubaland State in southern Somalia, is one of the largest IDP-receiving cities in the Horn of Africa country, receiving hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the prolonged drought and conflict. Save the Children provides health and nutrition services in the region. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP) A Spanish Army Tigre attack helicopter flies after taking off from Chaumont-Semoutiers airbase, named ORION 26, in Semoutiers-Montsaon, northeastern France, on April 23, 2026. (Photo by Jean-Christophe VERHAEGEN / AFP) Children take part in activities and performances to mark April 23 National Sovereignty and Childrenâs Day and the 106th anniversary of the opening of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA), in Sakarya, Turkiye on April 23, 2026. (Photo by Ibrahim Yozoglu/Anadolu via Getty Images) Archaeologist Mohamed Mubarak walks past pyramids standing in the Meroe desert, at one of the archaeological sites of the so-called Island of Meroe on the eastern shore of the Nile River, about 220 km north of Khartoum, on April 22, 2026. The archaeological sites of the Island of Meroe, set in a semi-desert landscape between the Nile and Atbara rivers, formed the core of the Kingdom of Kush, a major regional power from the 8th century BC to the 4th century AD. For more than four decades, desertification and vegetation degradation have been observed, posing a serious threat to the site and its monuments. (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI / AFP) Nadia Nakai during the South African Fashion Week SS26 Collections: Day 01 at Cirk in Cresta on April 22, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The premier fashion event exhibits women’s and menswear contemporary designer collections, jewellery, footwear, and accessories, with a focus on emerging designers and the South African fashion industry. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) Supporters of Reza Pahlavi, an Iranian political opposition leader in exile and the son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, gather with the Iranian lion and sun flag in front of the Reichstag to hear him speak to them on April 23, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. Pahlavi is in Berlin to meet with German parliamentarians. Approximately 320,000 people in Germany are of Iranian descent. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Wind turbines are seen at sunset near Gniezdzewo, Pomeranian Voivodeship in Poland on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) A vendor selling live fish waits for customers at her stall in Yangon on April 23, 2026. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP) Pope Leo XIV (C) leads a Holy Mass at the Malabo Stadium in Malabo on the last day of an 11-day apostolic journey to Africa, on April 23, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP) Morris dancers perform in Leadenhall Market on April 23, 2026 in London, England. St George’s Day is traditionally celebrated at Leadenhall Market in central London with performances by the Ewell St Mary’s Morris Men. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) The Istanbul Bosphorus National Sovereignty Cup race kicks off as part of the Canakkale Cup, the first leg of the Presidential International Yacht Races in Istanbul, Turkiye on April 23, 2026. (Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim /Anadolu via Getty Images) Samson Kiongo, 40, a resident of Soweto Zone D, rests on a mattress amid the remains of his demolished house in front of buildings under construction for a state affordable housing programme following government-planned demolitions carried out to make space for the project at the Kibera informal settlement, in Nairobi on April 23, 2026. Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme is a government initiative to replace informal settlements with low-cost housing. In Kibera, the largest informal settlement in Kenya, demolitions have cleared some areas for new developments aimed at improving living conditions and home ownership. However, the programme has faced controversy over evictions, compensation and displacement of residents before completion of new housing. (Photo by Gordwin Odhiambo / AFP) Israeli forces carrying weapons, raid Nablus city of West Bank, Palestine on April 23, 2026. (Photo by Nedal Eshtayah/Anadolu via Getty Images) A member of the Peasant Development Committee (CODECA) stands next to a mural during a rally against the economic, social and judicial measures of President Bernardo Arevalo’s government in Guatemala City on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) Zack Polanski, Leader of the Green Party, and Hannah Spencer, Green Party MP for Gorton & Denton, visit Levenshulme High Street for a local election campaign event on April 23, 2026 in Manchester, England. The Green Party aims to transform high streets into community-led hubs by replacing multinational dominance with a thriving local economy. Their strategy focuses on making leases affordable for independent traders through business rate exemptions and VAT breaks, while using compulsory purchase orders to reclaim long-term empty shops for community arts, social housing, and music. Central to this vision is a democratic overhaul of the planning system that grants residents a direct voice in development and ensures that local spending remains within the community. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) Security brings son of Iran’s last shah, exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi into a car after he was splashed with red liquid by an activist after a press conference at the BPK (Bundespressekonferenz) building in Berlin, on April 23, 2026. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) Rianna O’Meara-Hunt (NZL) / Timmy Hansen (SWE), Team Miami, in action during free practice during the E1 Series Lake Como GP on April 23, 2026 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Malcolm Griffiths/Getty Images) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 22 April 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 20 April 2026