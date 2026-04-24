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24 hours in pictures, 24 April 2026

Picture of Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

24 April 2026

08:01 pm

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Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Protesters sing and chant during a protest march against undocumented migrants

Protesters sing and chant during a protest march against undocumented migrants in the town of Estcourt on April 24, 2026. South Africa’s acting police minister has condemned xenophobic incidents, saying attacks on foreign nationals were “unlawful” and violated the country’s constitutional values of dignity and equality. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

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Time100 Gala celebrating 100 most influential people in the world
US comedian Nikki Glaser attends the 2026 TIME100 gala at The Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, on April 23, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
Pro-Palestinian activists
Pro-Palestinian activists, ANC members and supporters demonstrate, 24 April 2026, outside the Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, following the club’s decision to ban visitor Louis Seeco, after he displayed a Palestinian flag on his car while visiting the premises earlier this month. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
An aerial view shows people visiting a hillside in full bloom with azaleas
An aerial view shows people visiting a hillside in full bloom with azaleas during the annual Azalea Festival in Gunpo on April 24, 2026. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Troops march during a rehearsal
Troops march during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in Saint Petersburg on April 23, 2026. Russia will celebrate the 81st anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. (Photo by Olga MALTSEVA / AFP)
An F-16 fighter jet flies during an exhibition
An F-16 fighter jet flies during an exhibition over Las Palmas air base in Lima on April 23, 2026. US defense group Lockheed Martin confirmed the purchase by Peru of 12 F-16 fighter jets in a deal that sparked fierce divisions within Peru’s government on April 23, 2026. (Photo by Ernesto BENAVIDES / AFP)
A devotee lights oil lamp during the Rato Machindranath Jatra festival
A devotee lights oil lamp during the Rato Machindranath Jatra festival in Lalitpur on April 23, 2026. (Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP)
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump gestures during a meeting with Lebanon’s Ambassador to the US, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, and Israel’s Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, at the White House in Washington, DC on April 23, 2026. US President Donald Trump met Lebanese and Israeli envoys at a new round of peace talks Thursday, with Beirut seeking a one-month extension of a shaky ceasefire set to expire. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
an Iranian man rides his motorcycle
In this picture obtained from Iran’s ISNA news agency on April 24, 2026, an Iranian man rides his motorcycle past a boat at Suru Beach in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by RAZIEH POUDAT / ISNA / AFP)
An Iranian man walks past symbolic belongings
An Iranian man walks past symbolic belongings laid on the ground at Valiasr Square in Tehran on April 24, 2026, in tribute to the schoolgirls in Minab killed in an airstrike. A large billboard depicting Iran’s slain Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is visible in the background. An airstrike on a primary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab on the first day of the Middle East war killed at least 170 people including students and teachers. (Photo by AFP)
Alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha
Alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang attend a remote court hearing by videoconference at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in Tecoluca, El Salvador on April 23, 2026. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP)
Britain's Prince Harry
Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, pays tribute as he lays flowers to the graves of unknown Ukrainian servicemen at The National War Memorial Cemetery in Kyiv on April 24, 2026, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Serhii Okunev / AFP)
A sailing boat passes a rainbow
A sailing boat passes a rainbow in front of North Head on Sydney Harbour on April 24, 2026. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
Armenians take part in the annual torch march
Armenians take part in the annual torch march on the eve of the Genocide Remembrance Day in Yerevan, on April 23, 2026, to mark the 111th anniversary of the World War I-era mass killings of Armenians under the Ottoman Empire in 1915. (Photo by KAREN MINASYAN / AFP)

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 23 April 2026

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