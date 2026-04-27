24 hours in pictures, 27 April 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Sri Lankan monks are taken to a detention centre in Colombo after a court hearing in Negombo on April 26, 2026. Twenty-two Sri Lankan monks returning from Thailand were arrested on April 26 at the main international airport with 110 kilograms (242 pounds) of powerful cannabis, officials said. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) Models showcasing HOUSE OF OLÉ collection during the South African Fashion Week SS26 Collections: Day 04 at Vrtuosus, Hyde Park on April 25, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The premier fashion event exhibits women’s and menswear contemporary designer collections, jewellery, footwear, and accessories, with a focus on emerging designers and the South African fashion industry. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Israeli security forces point their guns during a military raid in the neighbourhood of Kafr Aqab, some 16 kilometres south of the city of Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on April 27, 2026. Qalandia refugee camp, Kufr Aqab and other areas around Jerusalem have seen increased Israeli raids since the beginning of 2026 after Israel launched operation “Capital Shield”. The military has arrested dozens of Palestinians and destroyed several buildings it said had been illegally built in these areas. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP) A model shocases House of Nala Luxury African House at the African Fashion International AFI House of Nala collections at Oceans Mall in Durban, 24 April 2026, before the Metro fm Music Awards 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Legendary Maskandi artist Bheki “Ihashi Elimhlophe” Ngcobo gestures in celebration for being honoured with the “Lifetime Achievement” Award at the glittering Metro FM Music Awards held at The awards took lace at the International Convention Centre in Durban over the weekend. The theme of this year’s awards which took was: “Icon-Inspired Music Excellence,” celebrating South African music icons and the fusion of heritage with contemporary artistry. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Artist of the Year and Best Male Artist winner Ciza after receiving his award at at the Durban ICC, 25 April 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe crosses the line to win the men’s race in a new world record time at the 2026 London Marathon in central London on April 26, 2026. Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe broke the two-hour mark for the first time in history on Sunday in winning the London Marathon. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) A participant poses, caked in mud as they compete in the annual Maldon Mud Race in Maldon, east England on April 26, 2026. Originated in 1973, the race involves competitors racing around a course through the River Blackwater in Essex at low tide. (Photo by Toby Shepheard / AFP) People cross the Shibuya Crossing as their reflection shimmers in a puddle in Tokyo on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) Smoke rises following an Israeli explosion in southern Lebanon near the border as seen from the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on April 27, 2026. Tehran-backed Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2 by firing rockets at Israel to avenge the death of Iran’s supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes. Since the truce went into force on April 17, Israeli strikes have killed at least 36 people, according to an AFP tally of Lebanese health ministry figures. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) An aerial photograph of a local fishing boat in the Iraqi Hawizeh Marsh in Maysan province, southern Iraq, after water returned due to rainfall following a long period of drought on April 26, 2026. Hawizeh is a transboundary marsh shared by Iraq and Iran. (Photo by Hussein FALEH / AFP) A woman cycles past a sculpture at Chitgar Lake, an artificial recreational lake and park officially known as the Lake of the Martyrs of the Persian Gulf, in northwestern Tehran on April 26, 2026. Iran’s foreign minister returned to Islamabad, Pakistan, for more consultations on April 26, as international mediators tried to keep peace talks on track despite the US President calling off his envoys’ planned trip. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) A man takes a selfie in front of a billboard featuring Iran’s late supreme leaders Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L) and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (C) next to newly elected supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei in Srinagar on April 27, 2026. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) A protester holds a lesbian pride flag walking past the statue of Place de la Republique during the Lesbian Visibility Day in Paris on April 26, 2026, to denounce discrimination and violence against lesbians and call for specific public policies addressing their rights. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP) A Lille supporter holds a smoke flare in the stands during the French L1 football match between Paris FC and LOSC Lille at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) Two members of the ‘Stop Trump Coalition’ action group pose with a mock missile and masks of Britain’s King Charles III and US President Donald Trump in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace in central London on April 27, 2026, to call for an end to the UK’s support to the US in the bombing of Iran. (Photo by CARLOS JASSO / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 24 April 2026 Read more 24 hours in pictures, 21 April 2026