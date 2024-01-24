24 hours in pictures, 24 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

About 500 mainly foreign nationals were evicted from illeagally occuping two buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) on January 24, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Foreigners who did not have papers to be in the country were put in police trucks. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)