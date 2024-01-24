24 hours in pictures, 24 January 2024
About 500 mainly foreign nationals were evicted from illeagally occuping two buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) on January 24, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Foreigners who did not have papers to be in the country were put in police trucks. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Students from the Swaminarayan Gurukul school take part in a ‘Magh Snan’ or holy bath in Ahmedabad on January 24, 2024. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
Soldiers of the Romanian Presidential Honor Guard march in front of the Unknown Soldier Memorial at the end of a military ceremony organized to mark the 165th anniversary of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, in Bucharest, Romania, 24 January 2024. The Day of the Unification of the Romanian Principalities, also known as the ‘Little Union Day’, is a public holiday of Romania that is celebrated every 24 January in order to commemorate the unification of the Romanian Principalities, performed on 24 January 1859 under the prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
A “mahout” rides a decorated elephant along a street in Jaipur on January 24, 2024. (Photo by Himanshu SHARMA / AFP)
Views of some of the damaged graves and tombstones at Olifantsvlei Cemetery, 24 January 2024, following heavy rains over the weekend. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Models present creations by Viktor & Rolf during the Women’s Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week in Paris, on January 24, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP)
A group of political parties under the banner of “The People shall Govern” march to Tshwane House, 24 January 2024, to deliver a memorandum demanding service delivery by the City of Tshwane. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
This aerial picture taken near Tinteniac on January 24, 2024, shows French farmers driving their tractors to disturb traffic on the departmental road 137 between Rennes and Saint-Malo to protest over taxation and declining income. Europe’s farmers are in revolt. The fury has led to road blockages and tractor parades in the past few weeks, with farmers taking their protests to the street in France, Germany, Poland and Romania, after the Netherlands earlier. From rising fuel costs to anger over green regulations to what farmers’ say is unfair competition from Ukrainian imports, the list of grievances is long. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)
A member of the rescue team puts out a forest fire in Nemocon, Colombia on January 24, 2024. About twenty forest fires have Bogota and several regions of Colombia on alert, amid temperature records due to the El Niño phenomenon, authorities said this Wednesday, who are investigating whether they were caused accidentally or deliberately. (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA / AFP)
A man holds a placard asking for general election during a gathering in front of The Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock’s bell “Big Ben”, at the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in the background in central London, on January 24, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga engages with motorists at Grassmare Toll Plaza in Johannesburg, 24 January 2024, during the release of the 2023/24 festive season road traffic statistics. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
A gallery worker poses at the exhibition preview of CUTE at Somerset House in London, Britain, 24 January 2024. CUTE shows contemporary artwork and cultural phenomena such as music, fashion, toys, video games and social media to examine cute culture. The show runs at the Embankment Galleries at Somerset House from 25 January to 14 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
(L-R) Modiri Desmond Sehume, president of United Christian Democratic Party, Prince Nkwana, president of the Unemployed National Party, John Steenhuisen, federal leader of the Democratic Party, Prof Jannie Rossouw, Velenkosini Hlabisa, president of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Zukile Luyenge, president of ISANCO (Indepenent South African National Civic Organisation), Herman Mashaba, president of ActionSA, Winston Coetzee, deputy president of Spectrum National Party, Neil de Beer, president of the United Independent Movement and Mahlubi Madela, president of Ekhethu Peoples Party at the Multi Party Charter for South Africa press conference to set out how a Charter government will grow the economy and create jobs at the Royal Natal Yacht Club on January 24, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The Charter’s approach to generating inclusive economic growth and tackling unemployment represents a distinct departure from the status quo. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Nineteen-month-old Orangutan baby Kendari and mother Sari are pictured in their enclosure at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, on January 24, 2024. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)
