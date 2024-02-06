24 hours in pictures, 6 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing South African rider Brad Binder rides his bike during the first day of the pre-season MotoGP test at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP)
People mourn at the Hatay Earthquake Cemetery during the first anniversary of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, in Hatay, Turkey, 06 February 2024. Turkey marks one year since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people when it struck southern Turkey and neighboring Syria, leaving millions homeless. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Team South Africa competes in the preliminary round of the team technical artistic swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha on February 5, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the Electoral Commission Sy Mamabolo announces the outcome of the second registration weekend drive at Centurion in Gauteng, 6 February 2024, at a media briefing. Picture Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
Members of the Blue Man Group perform during the National Football League’s Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 05 February 2024. The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs face the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at State Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 11 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
Erica Hardy of France in action during the Womens Water Polo match between France and China at the FINA World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 in Doha, Qatar, 06 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
A carnival float depicting Chinese President Xi Jinping sitting in an e-car is pictured ahead a press conference on the shrove monday procession of the carnival season in Mainz, on February 6, 2024. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Toshiyuki Inoko, founder of teamLab, takes part in an interview with AFP after a media tour of the new location for the digital art of Japanese collective “teamLab” at the recently opened 325-metre Azabudai Hills tower in Tokyo on February 5, 2024, ahead of the public opening on February 9. The previous loation of “teamLab Borderless” held the Guinness World Record for the most-visited museum dedicated to a single art group, with nearly 2.2 admissions in one year. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP)
Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto greets supporters during a campaign rally in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 06 February 2024. Indonesia is scheduled to hold the presidential and general elections on 14 February. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI
A woman stands among life-sized ‘Lantana Elephants’ statues, created by indigenous artists using the Lantana Camara invasive plant species, displayed for public view at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, in Bangalore, India, 05 February 2024. Over 60 elephant statues made out of the toxic invasive weed Lantana Camara, will be traveling around the world promoting human-wildlife coexistence. The exhibition will be on until 03 March and the elephant statues will be installed in several parts of the public places in the city including lakes, colleges, metro stations, and prominent tech parks. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
Dogs are brought to a cherry blossom park ahead of the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong on February 6, 2024 ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon which falls on February 10. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
Members of the Royal Life Guard hold a changing of the guard ceremony in gala uniform on the occasion of Danish Queen Mary’s 52nd birthday at Amalienborg Palace Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, 05 February 2024. Queen Mary of Denmark was born in Hobart, Australia on 05 February 1972. Picture: EPA-EFE/Emil Nicolai Helms
DA Leader John Steenhuisen discusses the DA plans for the first 100 days in office should the DA and the Multiparty Charter win the 2024 elections at Bowmans in Sandton, 6 February 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A car passes through an area of the boardwalk hit by strong waves in Havana, Cuba, 05 February 2024. The Cuban Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) recorded strong gusts of wind of up to 104 kilometers per hour and strong waves in the west of the island due to a cold front associated with an ‘extratropical low.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa
A vendor rides a motorbike loaded with fruits for sale along a street in Phnom Penh on February 6, 2024. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)
