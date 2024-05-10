24 hours in pictures, 10 May 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Fans of US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift arrive to attend the concert at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 10, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)