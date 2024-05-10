24 hours in pictures, 10 May 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Fans of US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift arrive to attend the concert at the Paris La Defense Arena as part of her The Eras Tour, in Nanterre, north-western France, on May 10, 2024. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of Taylor Swift fans in France, Former South African President Thabo Mbeki at the first Global Anti Apartheid Conference, the elections in Chad and the Brazil floods.
Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire at the site of an overnight missile strike on private buildings in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 10 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Kharkiv was hit by an S-300 missile at night, Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on telegram. At least two people, a 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman, were injured in the attack, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
Eden Golan representing Israel with the song ‘Hurricane’ performs during the second semi-final of the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) at the Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, 09 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JESSICA GOW
Former South African President Thabo Mbeki (L) greets an attendee of the first Global Anti Apartheid Conference in Sandton on May 10, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
African National Congress (ACN) supporters wait for the arrival of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during an election campaign event held in Pretoria, South Africa, 10 May 2024. South Africa will hold general elections on 29 May 2024, 30 years after the end of white minority rule and the end of the apartheid system. The ruling liberation party, the African National Congress (ANC), has seen its support decline in the face of widespread corruption at the state level, a high crime rate, a 30 percent unemployment rate, and years of power outages. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
South Africans take pictures at the statue of Nelson Mandela in Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa, 10 May 2024. It is 30 years to the day that Nelson Mandela was inaugurated as South Africa’s first black president. South Africa will hold general elections on 29 May 2024, 30 years after the end of white minority rule and the end of the apartheid system. The ruling liberation party, the African National Congress (ANC), has seen its support decline in the face of widespread corruption at the state level, a high crime rate, a 30 percent unemployment rate, and years of power outages. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Locals scavenge for scrap metal and other items from buildings demolished by multi-state security agencies in Mathare North, Nairobi, Kenya, 09 May 2024 (issued 10 May 2024). Kenyan security agencies continue to demolish houses near the riverbanks of Nairobi, which were affected during continuous floods that have caused havoc in the country. Kenyan President William Ruto ordered the agencies to evacuate everyone living close to 178 mapped out dams that are said to be full, riverbanks, and areas prone to mudslides following continued heavy rainfall which has so far killed more than 200 people since March. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
A foreign tourist poses in front of the Lawson Kawaguchiko Ekimae convenience store with Mount Fuji seen in the background, in Fujikawaguchiko, north of Mount Fuji, Japan, 10 May 2024. The town of Fujikawaguchiko in the northern foothills of Mount Fuji will block the view of Japan’s iconic volcano with a curtain and metal bars from a particular spot in front of the Lawson convenience store that became popular in the last two years, in order to deter tourists who crowd the area to photograph it following complaints from locals. Town officials said there is a delay in the curtain preparation but the large fabric shall be installed in the second half of May. The Lawson convenience store franchise chain published an announcement to apologize for the inconvenience and concern caused to nearby residents and customers by the popularity of its stores as spots for photographing Mt Fuji. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Pope Francis participates in the Italian conference of the general State on Natality, on May 10, 2024 in Rome. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)
A man rides a bicycle past a mural portraying Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and slogans to encourage people to cast their vote, in Jalandhar on May 10, 2024 ahead of the fourth phase of voting of India’s general election. (Photo by Shammi MEHRA / AFP)
Spanish MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta of Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 team in action during the Practice session of the French MotoGP Motorcycling Grand Prix race in Le Mans, France, 10 May 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Members of the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party sing and chant outside the Constitutional Court hearing in Johannesburg on May 10, 2024, over their leader and former South African President Jacob Zuma’s eligibility to stand for parliament. – South Africa’s top court will hear an appeal on May 10, 2024 to have former president Jacob Zuma declared ineligible in a politically charged legal showdown set to raise tensions before the tightest election in decades. Zuma, 82, is fronting a new opposition party that has become a potential disrupter in the May 29 general election. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
People line up to cast their votes in the presidential election in N’Djamena, Chad, 06 May 2024. Over eight millions citizens in Chad, a landlocked and arid country of 18 million people in Central Africa, are eligible to cast their votes for the presidential elections on 06 May 2024, according the the national agency in charge of elections. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHANCELIN MBAIRAMADJI MOITA
An aerial picture shows a flooded area in Eldorado, metropolitan region of Porto Alegre, Brazil, 09 May 2024. The Brazilian Armed Forces have deployed a large scale operation to help victims of the devastating floods in the south of the country, which have left at least 108 people dead and more than 130 missing. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
