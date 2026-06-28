48 hours in pictures, 28 June 206

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Undocumented migrants warm up by a camp fire at the Durban Drive In in Durban, on June 27, 2026 where they will be registered by South African Immigration Officers ahead of their repatriation. Thousands of Malawians were awaiting clearance in makeshift encampments in South Africa Friday as tension mounted before an unofficial June 30 ultimatum for undocumented migrants to leave the country. Citizen-led groups have rallied behind the unauthorised Tuesday deadline after weeks of protests, attacks on businesses and threats against illegal migrants in which two Mozambican nationals and a Malawian have been killed. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
Community members and local leaders in Kliptown, Soweto march against illegal immigrants, 28 June 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen
A firefighter walks past a burning pile of seized illegal drugs during a destruction ceremony to mark the United Nations’ “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” in Yangon on June 26, 2026. (Photo by Sai Aung MAIN / AFP)
Law enforcement agencies parade, 26 June 2026, to demonstrate operational readiness ahead of the planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026, outside FNB stadium in Soweto. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
A group of people takes part in a picket holding placards as they protest against xenophobia outside the South African Parliament in Cape Town, on June 27, 2026. South Africans President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed on Thursday to crush any attempts to destabilise the nation during planned anti-immigrant marches next week, amid a wave of xenophobia. Citizen-led groups have set Tuesday 30 as a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave and called for nationwide marches against illegal immigration, marking a crescendo in months of protests that have at times turned violent. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
March and March leader Jacinta Ngobesi-Zuma (CR) leads a march by March and March supporters in Estcourt on June 26, 2026. South Africans President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed on Thursday to crush any attempts to destabilise the nation during planned anti-immigrant marches next week, amid a wave of xenophobia. Citizen-led groups have set Tuesday 30 as a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave and called for nationwide marches against illegal immigration, marking a crescendo in months of protests that have at times turned violent. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP)
Thousands of Malawian migrants continue to gather at a temporary reception center in Durban, South Africa, following a renewed wave of xenophobic attacks and anti-migrant protests across the country on June 27, 2026. The migrants are waiting for registration procedures conducted by South African authorities to be completed before returning to Malawi. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Hundreds of Zimbabwean migrants gather with their belongings outside the Zimbabwean Consulate in Cape Town, on June 27, 2026, as they try to get repatriated to Zimbabwe. South Africans President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed on Thursday to crush any attempts to destabilise the nation during planned anti-immigrant marches next week, amid a wave of xenophobia. Citizen-led groups have set Tuesday 30 as a deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave and called for nationwide marches against illegal immigration, marking a crescendo in months of protests that have at times turned violent. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)
Vespa enthusiasts from around the world ride during the parade of the Vespa World Days marking the 80th anniversary of the iconic Italian brand of scooters in Rome on June 27, 2026. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
An aerial picture shows children competing in a street football tournament locally known as “Liga Aspal” (Asphalt League) along a railway track in Jakarta on June 27, 2026. (Photo by Lelananging Jagad / AFP)
A jockey balances on a wooden plough adapted for the race, sometimes holding and biting the tails of two bulls to steer them through a flooded paddy field, during Pacu Jawi, a traditional bull racing event, in Simabur village, Tanah Datar Regency, West Sumatra, on June 27, 2026. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP)
A hippopotamus catches a frozen apple at Rome’s Zoological Garden “Bioparco” during a heatwave on June 26, 2026. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
A couple cools off in the Trocadero Fountain with the Eiffel Tower on the background during a heatwave in Paris on June 26, 2026. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
Lightning strikes the Eiffel Tower during a thunderstorm in Paris on June 27, 2026. (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP)
A common yellow swallowtail butterfly (Papilio machaon) is feeding on a flower in Chisseaux, central France, on June 27, 2026. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)
People are seen on the bus as thousands of Malawian migrants were put on buses to return to their home country following a rise in xenophobic attacks and anti-immigrant protests in the city of Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa, on June 26, 2026. (Photo by Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu via Getty Images)
People bathe in the Vltava River in Cesky Krumlov, South Bohemia on June 27, 2026, as a heatwave hits the Czech Republic with temperatures rising over 40 degrees Celsius. The Czech Republic recorded its highest-ever temperature on June 27, 2026, with a reading of 40.6C at a weather station in Doksany north (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)
A camel racer competes during the Marree Australasian Camel Cup run in the South Australian outback town of Marree on June 27, 2026. The Camel Cup is a much-loved outback event celebrating camel racing, Afghan cameleer heritage, community and culture. Camels were instrumental in helping settlers open the outback of Australia to development until trains took over. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 25 June 2026