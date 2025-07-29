Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Judge to rule on Tiffany Meek’s bail application

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

29 July 2025

10:24 am

Tiffany Meek is accused of murdering her son, Jayden-Lee.

After six days arguments, the prosecution and defence delivered their closing arguments in the Tiffany Meek bail application on Monday.

The 31-year-old is seeking bail after being arrested on 11 July.

The prosecutor argued that Meek is a flight risk because she has an option to work remotely.

Tiffany Nicole Meek Jayden-Lee Meek death
Tiffany Nicole Meek appears at Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in the murder case of her son Jayden-Lee Meek on 23 July 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

“She knows that the community is so upset that she dares not to linger within this court’s area of jurisdiction,” he argued.

According to the state, Meek would be safer in custody.

The bail judgment will be handed down on Tuesday.

NOW READ: State argues Jayden-Lee Meek’s mother rode public sympathy until the horse bucked

Read more on these topics

Jayden-Lee Meek Murder Murder case

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Madlanga inquiry: Mkhwanazi first to be consulted [VIDEO]
Crime Police told crime victim to investigate their own case
South Africa Has government been blue-ticking State Capture report recommendations? Ramaphosa answers
Politics Emma Powell resignation: Here’s who will replace her as DA international relations spokesperson
Politics ‘I don’t see white people here’: Malatji laments lack of diversity in the ANCYL

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp