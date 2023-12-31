The good, the bad and the ugly: Top-12 news events that grabbed the nation in 2023

From the sensational Thabo Bester saga to the Springboks' RWC glory, take a look at our 2023 round-up every month's top stories.

The past year’s biggest news events were a roller coaster ride of mass shootings, burning buildings, exploding streets, a cholera outbreak and the stranger-than-fiction exploits of notorious conmen like Thabo Bester and bogus TikTok doctors.

The Citizen has compiled a month-by-month overview of some of the most explosive stories which dominated the headlines in 2023. Take a look…

Unpacking 2023: What was the biggest headlines of every month?

January: Birthday party massacre

Image: iStock

The year started off on a tragic note when a 50th birthday party in the Gqeberha township of KwaZakhele turned into a bloodbath on 29 January.

Eight people – including the host – were killed and three others seriously wounded when unidentified gunmen entered the Maqanda Street residence and randomly starting shooting at the dancing guests.

Five suspects were arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder. The murder accused are still awaiting their trial behind bars after abandoning their bail applications during their first appearance Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on 19 April.

February: Rapper AKA gunned down

Slain rapper AKA. Photo: Instagram/@tkmogotsi

Award-winning Mass Country rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, better known as AKA, was fatally shot on 10 February outside the Wish restaurant, in Florida Road, Durban.

Tragically, his friend and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane also lost his life in the same incident.

Detailed by CCTV footage, the chilling sequence shows AKA warmly embracing and exchanging greetings with friends. Suddenly, a man rushes towards him, unleashing a series of gunshots that ended the rapper’s life.

Five people were taken in for questioning by the police over the murder. Police had also linked a prominent family in the taxi industry to the case.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the police were keeping two witnesses safe, who allegedly assisted in finding crucial evidence. He said that they knew what had happened on the fateful day.

March: EFF National Shutdown

Photo: X /Floyd Shivambu

Members of the Economic Freedom Front (EFF) prepared for months on end, threatening to shut down all of South Africa on 20 March 2023 in a bid to demand that Eskom stop load shedding and that President Cyril Ramaphosa step down. They approached various businesses asking them to halt operations.

At least 550 protesters were arrested for various crimes ranging from public violence to intimidation on the day but the protest itself had very little impact on the issues they were trying to address.

April: No extradition for Guptas

Ajay and Atul Gupta, Duduzane Zuma and Jagdish Parekh, standing. Picture: Gallo Images

South Africans were disappointed to learn in early April that the country’s attempt to extradite two brothers from the affluent Gupta family from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had been unsuccessful.

The Guptas, originally from India, were detained in the UAE in June of last year, after extradition discussions were initiated with South Africa.

It was indicated that a review determined the extradition request failed to meet the rigorous legal documentation standards outlined in the bilateral extradition agreement between the UAE and South Africa, which came into effect two years ago.

The statement noted discrepancies, citing incorrect paperwork for the fraud charge and missing documentation for the corruption charge.

The National Prosecuting Authority of the country confirmed that a second attempt at extraditing the brothers was underway, with law expert Anton Katz SC leading the charge to bring them back to SA.

May: Thabo Bester’s ‘great escape’…and Dr Nandipha

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester during a court appearance. Photo: X Screenshot

In May 2022, convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester appeared in court following his brazen escape from Mangaung Correctional Centre, in Bloemfontein, by orchestrating a fake death in a fire within his prison cell.

Dubbed the “Facebook Rapist” for exploiting the platform to entice models with counterfeit job offers. Bester remained at large for nearly a year before he was spotted shopping at Woolworths in Sandton. A picture was taken and did its rounds on social media.

When it was confirmed that the man in the picture was in fact the convicted Facebook rapist, Bester and his lover – celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana – attempted to escape by leaving the country.

The two were discovered to have crossed the border and making their way through Africa before they were eventually tracked down and apprehended in Arusha, Tanzania, on 8 April 2023. Upon his capture, he was arrested alongside Magudumana.

Twelve other suspects believed to have helped the couple were also apprehended. Investigations continued.

While Magudumana made a bail application, she was denied bail as the court believed she was a flight risk. The state also withdrew charges against three of the 12 accused.

The two have since made several court appearances. A pre-trial conference is set down for the 21 February 2024.

June: Deadly cholera outbreak

Image: iStock

June this year saw a cholera outbreak hit the country, and by the following month, the death toll of those who had contracted the disease reached 47.

During the month, cholera-related deaths and hospitalisations were reported in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Vredefort and Parys.

The likely cause of the health crisis was believed to have been as a result of the deteriorated condition of the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant.

But the Tswhane Department of Water and Sanitation came out stating that the origin of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal was allegedly not linked to the dysfunctional Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant.

July: Joburg gas explosion

A section of Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD on 20 July 2023, a day after an underground explosion. Picture: Neil McCartney

In July, numerous individuals, including commuters, sustained injuries in the aftermath of a presumed gas line explosion in Johannesburg’s Central Business District (CBD).

The CBD was plunged into chaos, marked by extensive cracks, damages, and sizable gaps in the road surface. Amidst the tumult, numerous minibus taxis and cars lay damaged or overturned as people hurried to find safety. The explosion, resulting from illicit underground mining activities, claimed one life and left many others injured.

The cause of the explosion initially remained elusive, with speculations pointing to a potential mystery gas emanating from underground tunnels, sealed by concrete manhole covers. Subsequent investigations revealed that methane gas was the culprit behind the tragic incident.

August: Joburg CBD fire makes international headlines

The Usindiso building in Johannesburg CBD. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

At least 73 people, including a one-year-old child, lost their lives in a devasting fire that broke out in the “hijacked” five-storey Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD during the early hours of an August morning.

More than 52 people were also injured in the fire incident which made international headlines.

According to MMC for public safety in the City of Joburg, Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, the tragedy was exacerbated by a locked security gate, which led to numerous individuals being crushed ass they tried to escape the fiery hell.

September: Prince Mangosuthu Buthulezi passes away

The late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Supplied/The Witness

On the 9 September 2023, South Africans received the news of the passing of Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and AmaZulu Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi.

During the apartheid era, Buthelezi stood out as one of the leading black politicians.

He served as the exclusive political leader of the KwaZulu-Natal government, assuming the role when it was initially the indigenous reserve of Zululand in 1970 and maintaining his position until its dissolution in 1994.

October: Curious case of a bogus TikTok doctor…and the Springboks’ RWC glory!

From left: Fake TikTok doctor Matthew Lani and President Cyril Ramaphosa holds the Webb Ellis Cup aloft with Springbok captain Siya Kolisi following the team’s 2023 Rugby World Cup victory. Photos via Instagram and Gallo Images

Accusations emerged in October that a famed TikTok doctor was in fact not a qualified medical practioner at all but was actually an imposter.

The case of Matthew Lani had South Africans on edge at they discovered that he had no medical qualifications and that Wits University stated that they had no record of him.

Lani boasted a TikTok following of more than 285 000 and often dished out “medical advice”.

South Africans watched with keen interested as Lani was arrested and charged and how charged against him were dropped. They also bore witness to him trying to escape his arrest and pull off other stunts.

In the most recent headlines, Lani claimed that a medical institution has now being refusing him access to ARVs as a result of the prejudice levelled against following his TikTok blunder.

Springboks’ RWC glory

Also in October, South Africa’s national rugby team did the nation proud by bringing home the coveted Web Ellis Cup after the Springboks emerged victorious against the All Blacks in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

November: Miners killed in Impala Platinum Mine tragedy

An aerial view of the Impala Platinum Mine’s Shaft 11, in Rustenburg. Photo: X/@AskGregory

Around 11 miners were killed and 75 more injured at the Impala Platinum Mine, in Rustenburg.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) asserted that the tragedy could have been prevented, attributing it to “sheer negligence”.

The fatal incident occurred when the cable transporting the miners underground malfunctioned, causing a 200m plunge in Mine Shaft 11.

December: Nation mourns death of award-winning singer Zahara

Multi award-winning singer-songwriter Zahara. Photo: Instagram/@zaharasa

Multi-platinum and award-winning Afro-soul songstress Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana passed away on the 12 December this year after she was hospitalised for liver complications.

Tributes for the 35-year-old Loliwe hitmaker continue to pour in after Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa announced her death.

