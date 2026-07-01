BMA expresses condolences after bus carrying 65 repatriated Malawians involved in accident

A bus carrying 65 Malawians overturned in an accident, claiming the life of the driver and injuring seven others.

A bus carrying undocumented Malawians who have been processed for repatriation was involved in an accident, leaving one person dead and several injured.

According to reports from Khaya News, the crash occurred four kilometres south of the Beitbridge Border Post, near Musina.

65 passengers

The Border Management Authority (BMA) said the accident occurred near Beitbridge on 30 June and included a bus transporting foreign nationals for repatriation.

Reports state that the bus was travelling from Durban to Musina, carrying 65 passengers who were en route to be processed by the relevant authorities before being facilitated through the Beitbridge border as part of the repatriation process.

In images shared online, the severely damaged bus can be seen lying on its side off the road.

Driver loses his life

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver of the bus lost his life in the accident.

Meanwhile, seven passengers sustained injuries and received medical treatment by emergency medical personnel before they were transported to the hospital.

Officials from the BMA, the Musina Local Municipality, the South African Police Service (Saps), Musina Traffic Management authorities and emergency services responded to the scene.

Cause of accident

The Acting Commissioner of the BMA, retired Major General David Chilembe, said that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident,” Chilembe said.

Condolences

“On behalf of the Border Management Authority, I extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased driver during this difficult time,” Chilembe said.

“We also wish the injured passengers a full and speedy recovery and thank all emergency responders and law enforcement officials who acted swiftly to provide assistance at the scene.”

He added that the BMA will continue to support the ongoing response to the accident and facilitate the safe continuation of the repatriation process.