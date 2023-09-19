Climate change wake-up call: More extreme weather coming to SA

As an exceptionally high “spring tide” hit coastal towns at the weekend and as mopping-up operation began, a leading climate change expert yesterday warned the events were not the last adverse weather conditions to be experienced. The weekend has seen restaurants, vehicles, homes and people being flooded or swept away in tourist-reliant towns of George, Knysna, Tsitsikamma, Mossel Bay, Port Alfred, Jeffreys Bay, Beachview, Seaview, Manglods Polls, Herolds Bay and Kalk Bay, in stormy weather conditions – combined with a spring tide – causing damage along the Western Cape, Southern Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coasts. Federated Hospitality Association of…

As an exceptionally high “spring tide” hit coastal towns at the weekend and as mopping-up operation began, a leading climate change expert yesterday warned the events were not the last adverse weather conditions to be experienced.

The weekend has seen restaurants, vehicles, homes and people being flooded or swept away in tourist-reliant towns of George, Knysna, Tsitsikamma, Mossel Bay, Port Alfred, Jeffreys Bay, Beachview, Seaview, Manglods Polls, Herolds Bay and Kalk Bay, in stormy weather conditions – combined with a spring tide – causing damage along the Western Cape, Southern Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coasts.

Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) national chair Rosemary Anderson, said Fedhasa empathised with businesses, employees and local communities impacted by adverse weather conditions in regions along South Africa’s coastline.

“Our coastal hospitality establishments play a vital role in our industry – attracting both local and international tourists.

“Rebuilding trust among tourists is a shared responsibility between the public and private sector – a collaboration to maintain South Africa’s coastlines as safe and attractive destinations to visit,” said Anderson.

She said they hoped key players such as insurance companies and municipalities will step in to assist affected businesses and communities.

“Preserving jobs, livelihoods and our local communities, must remain a top priority, as South Africa’s economy cannot afford such a setback.”

Anderson said the weekend events were “a stark reminder of the importance of robust safety measures, disaster plans and crisis protocols”.

She added: “This also emphasises the significance and value of collaboration between the public and private sectors, to ensure effective precautionary measures, plans and protocols are in place to mitigate risks.”

In an era of an increased awareness of climate change, Fedhasa Cape chair Lee-Anne Singer said it was “imperative that we address broader implications” of weather-related disasters.

“These types of events demonstrate the importance of – not only immediate recovery – but also solutions that consider the impact on our environment and local communities, often the lifeblood of hospitality and tourism in key regions,” she said.

“Businesses have a responsibility to incorporate (environmental, social, and corporate governance) principles in their business strategies and plans.”

Cautioning that the coastal events were not the last to occur, University of KwaZulu-Natal climate change professor Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi said global warming and climate change have been confirmed to have increased the probability and intensity of several extreme weather events that have been witnessed so far this year.

He said there was “consensus on ongoing climate crises – increasing the frequency and intensity of storms, heat waves and related extremes across the globe”.

To counter the tide, Mabhaudhi said several actions needed to be taken “to adapt and mitigate” to climate change.

“An immediate commitment to halting and phasing out fossil fuels is needed to stop further emissions.

“This also calls for transitioning to renewable energies. In terms of adaptation, investment in early warning systems, anticipatory capacity and climate resilient infrastructure, is needed to mitigate losses to lives, livelihoods and property,” Mabhaudhi said.

There is a need for “climate sensitive spatial planning”. Spatial planning, should also “mitigate the proliferation of informal settlements – most of which are below flood lines, and hence are vulnerable to flooding.

“We all have a responsibility to halt further climate change and ensure a safe future for our children and their children,” he said.