Makhubele’s political future hangs in the balance

The political future of the incumbent City of Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele hangs in the balance following her expulsion from Congress of the People (Cope). ALSO READ: Cope fires Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele This came after posters with Makhubele’s face were put up on street poles across the city, urging residents to register to vote for the “birth of a new nation” ahead of the 2024 general elections. According to Cope’s national chair Tebogo Loate, this was a transgression tantamount to effective expulsion as it had not been approved or declared to the party. Unfazed Makhubele’s axing possibly meant she…

The political future of the incumbent City of Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele hangs in the balance following her expulsion from Congress of the People (Cope).

ALSO READ: Cope fires Joburg speaker Colleen Makhubele

This came after posters with Makhubele’s face were put up on street poles across the city, urging residents to register to vote for the “birth of a new nation” ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to Cope’s national chair Tebogo Loate, this was a transgression tantamount to effective expulsion as it had not been approved or declared to the party.

Unfazed

Makhubele’s axing possibly meant she would relinquish the powerful position of speaker. It also meant that the party would have to remove her from its list and field another representative.

Loate said the party’s leadership was unfazed.

“The speaker position is not Cope’s position, it’s a negotiated position with other parties represented in council, so we can’t claim it as our position,” he said.

“It will depend on us in our negotiations again with other partners in council.”

ALSO READ: Colleen Makhubele: The rising star in Joburg politics

African Transformation Movement chair and MMC for community development, Lubabalo Magwentshu, said as far as the party was concerned, Makhubele remained the duly elected speaker.

Al Jama-ah Gauteng chair Thapelo Amad said the government of local unity would convene to identify a suitable candidate to occupy the speaker’s vacant position.

Amad said in principle, the speaker’s position was a position that belonged to the minority but they needed to go through a consulting process.

It was still unclear what Makhubele’s next move would be as she can challenge or appeal the decision. Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota did not rule out the possibility of reinstating her into the position.

“The organisation would have to consider what she says in the appeal,” Lekota said.

Makhubele did not respond to requests for queries at the time of publishing, however, in a statement released by the South African Rainbow Alliance, it stated that Cope leadership “was actively involved in the alliance formation process right from its inception”.

No appeal

The statement went on to say despite refuting the reasons for her termination of membership, they had no intentions to challenge or appeal the decision.

Political analyst Dr Hermon Berhane-Ogbamicheal said the speaker’s presence in council was important in the city in approving some proposed motions.

Berhane-Ogbamicheal said the running of the city would be compromised in terms of service delivery and other matters that were concerning the city.

“The council was already under fire from some parties such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) for lack of service delivery,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘I have ambitions too’: Joburg speaker, Colleen Makhubele eyeing Cope’s top position

“The DA was ready to file a motion proposing to dissolve the council for ineffectiveness in running the city.

“It would mean that the DA would fail in its motion to dissolve but the ANC may benefit in such a move.

For example, it would seem to appear that the DA is unable to succeed in filing a motion to dissolve the council as it is not possible without the speaker.”

Makhubele’s removal was the latest blow to the city as last week, the High Court in Johannesburg declared city manager Floyd Brink’s appointment as unlawful.