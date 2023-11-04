Daily news update: Ngizwe Mchunu not guilty, load shedding and Moja Love cuts ties with Xolani

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, alleged July 2021 unrest instigator and former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has been found not guilty.

Moja Love has terminated its relationship with Xolani Khumalo – the presenter of the channel’s popular drug-busting show, Sizok’thola.

News Today: 04 November

Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 3: Here’s your schedule

Eskom has announced that stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday.

Photo: iStock

The parastatal‘s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said stage 1 power cuts will then be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Saturday. Stage 2 will then kick in until 5am on Sunday.

Read more here

Saftu: Government officials must enrol their kids in public schools

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) is proposing legislation to force government officials to enrol their children in public schools to “taste the medicine ordinary working-class parents are tasting.”

Picture: iStock

The union’s proposal comes after a recent report by the Public Protector revealed the shocking state of schools in the Eastern Cape, particularly in the Mzimvubu Local Municipality under Alfred Nzo District Municipality, where poor conditions in the schools pose a serious risk to the well-being and lives of learners and educators alike.

Read more here

‘An oversight by everyone’: Shock collapse of CT club balcony raises safety concerns

Cape Town’s First Thursdays festivities turned into a chaotic nightmare when the balcony of popular restobar Athletic Club & Social’s club and restaurant, La Trip Club & Social, collapsed just before 6pm.

Building inspectors have been called in to investigate the collapse of the balcony of a popular Cape Town club and restaurant, injuring scores of people, on Thursday. Photo: Western Cape Rapid Response Unit

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell confirmed a total of 21 casualties were taken to various hospitals and private clinics in the city.

Read more here

‘Truth to power’: Cachalia on being axed by Steenhuisen for Israel-Palestine views

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ghaleb Cachalia has told The Citizen he does not agree with the facts that party leader John Steenhuisen outlined in a letter which resulted in him being fired as shadow minister of public enterprises because of a social media post on the Middle East crisis.

Ghaleb Cachalia has told The Citizen he remains loyal to the Democratic Alliance. Picture: Neil McCartney

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ghaleb Cachalia has told The Citizen he does not agree with the facts that party leader John Steenhuisen outlined in a letter which resulted in him being fired as shadow minister of public enterprises because of a social media post on the Middle East crisis.

Read more here

WATCH: Nelspruit school’s sanction called ‘inappropriate’ after pupil allegedly forced to drink urine

Hoërskool Nelspruit (NHS) said it is investigating an incident in which a grade eight pupil was allegedly forced to drink his own urine in one of the school’s bathrooms.

Hoërskool Nelspruit (NHS) said it is investigating the incident. Photo: Hoërskool Nelspruit website

The incident which was captured on video happened at the NHS’s boys’ hostel, Huis Hermann Davin, last month. It is alleged, the grade 8 pupil went to the bathroom during study time and was singled out by both his corridor prefect and the current head boy of the hostel.

Read more here

WATCH: Ngizwe Mchunu found not guilty of inciting public violence during 2021 July unrest

Alleged July 2021 unrest instigator and former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu has been found not guilty. Mchunu appeared at Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday where judgment was handed down.

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu arrives at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, 5 July 2023, in Randburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Former President Jacob Zuma also attended the proceedings to support Mchunu. Magistrate RG Sadiki cleared Mchunu of all charges, declaring him a free man.

Read more here

Moja Love cuts ties with Xolani Khumalo amid murder case

Moja Love has terminated its relationship with Xolani Khumalo – the presenter of the channel’s popular drug-busting show, Sizok’thola. The channel did not share the reasons for the sudden dismissal but wished him well in his future endeavors.

Moja Love TV presenter Xolani Khumalo. Picture: Twitter

“Moja Love TV Channels has terminated its relationship with Mr Xolani Khumalo, presenter of one of the Channel’s leading shows, Sizok’thola. The channel will not be commenting on any matters relating to Mr Khumalo at this stage,” the statement reads.

Read more here

Sheer brilliance: Before SA thumped NZ in rugby and cricket, they beat them at sheep shearing

Not only did the Springboks and the Proteas defeat New Zealand in the last week, but the battering of the Kiwis was first implemented by South Africa’s team at this year’s Golden Shears competition.

Mzansi Blade shearers Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni Bonile Rabela. Picture: he South African Sheep Shearing Federation/Facebook

South Africa won The Golden Shears Shearing & Woolhandling World Championships hosted in Scotland in June this year.

Read more here

Why Bok fan wants R75 route named after Rassie Erasmus

Springbok superfan Lubabalo Mpongoshe wants Eastern Cape’s R75 route to Despatch to be renamed after Rassie Erasmus.

High on Rugby World Cup victory fever, Mpongoshe has lodged a formal application with the Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Name Committee (ECPGNC) proposing the name change.

Rassie Erasmus, who is SA’s director of rugby, hails from Despatch in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Speaking to The Citizen, Mpongoshe said a reflective conversation with his cousin after the Springbok’s momentous victory sparked an ‘aha moment’ for him.

Read more here

Martin slams ‘lying’ Mammila over insults

AmaZulu FC coach, Pablo Franco Martin, responded to Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila’s claims of being insulted in a recent game between the two teams.

AmaZulu FC coach Pablo Franco Martín. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

In a TV interview after their DStv Premiership match last weekend, Mammila mentioned that Martin had insulted him but chose not to disclose the exact words used by the Spanish coach.

Read more here