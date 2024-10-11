Daily news update: NPA declines Ramaphosa prosecution | 70+ matrics hospitalised | DA seeks probe into Lesufi

News today includes the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa or anyone else relating to the Phala Phala scandal.

Meanwhile, over 70 matriculants from different schools in the West Rand area of Gauteng are in stable condition after a suspected poisoning incident at a school camp.

Furthermore, the DA says it wants Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi investigated after a whistle-blower made allegations of corruption and fraud related to the Gauteng Department of Social Development.

The weather service has warned of extreme fire conditions and heat wave risks in the Northern Cape, Free State, North West, and Limpopo. – full weather forecast here.

NPA declines to prosecute Ramaphosa or anyone else in Phala Phala case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has declined to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa or anyone else relating to the Phala Phala scandal.

The Limpopo Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Advocate Mukhali Ivy Thenga has taken the decision to not prosecute anyone in relation to the case.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The DPP said the decision comes after a comprehensive investigation was conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI).

WATCH: RTMC officers suspended after video of motorist being punched

Two officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) have been placed on precautionary suspension following the emergence of a video showing them in a violent altercation with a motorist.

The incident, which occurred near Southgate Mall in Johannesburg last Friday, sparked an internal inquiry and criminal investigations.

Photo: Screengrab

The video, which has been widely shared on social media, depicts a man with a bleeding nose in a confrontation with two RTMC officers.

Over 70 matriculants hospitalised after suspected poisoning discharged

Over 70 matriculants from different schools in the West Rand area of Gauteng who were hospitalised after a suspected poisoning incident at a school camp have been discharged.

The incident was reported on Thursday and has affected 74 female pupils from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School, and Wedela Technical School who were part of a matric camp at Fochville Secondary School.

Picture: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) said the pupils, aged between 17 and 20 years old, reported to the Fochville Clinic (42 learners) and Kokosi Clinic (32 learners) at around 9:00 am with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

Police sergeant arrested for murder of six for R10m insurance fraud

Limpopo police have arrested one of their own for allegedly killing six people for insurance fraud in the province.

The 43-year-old sergeant was arrested on Thursday morning when she arrived for work at the Senwabarwana police station following months of investigation.

A police officer at Senwabarwana police station was arrested. Picture: Saps

It is alleged she benefitted from more than R10 million worth of insurance policies. She would take out life policy and funeral covers on their behalf and designate herself as its beneficiary.

Concerts and cars: DA wants Lesufi investigated as details emerge of alleged corruption cover-up

The DA says it wants Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi investigated after a whistle-blower made allegations of corruption and fraud related to the Gauteng Department of Social Development.

On Tuesday, AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit said it is representing the whistle-blower, who described Lesufi as an “alleged central figure” in the cover-up of corruption, money laundering and fraud.

Premier of Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

On Thursday, the DA said it was in possession of forensic reports from Bowmans and BDO, which highlight the corruption, mismanagement of funds, and irregular expenditures at the department.

