Daily news update: EC teacher suspended | Mashatile denies investigation claims | Phala Phala decision sparks outrage

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a male teacher at the prestigious Queenstown Girls’ High School in the Eastern Cape has been suspended pending an investigation launched by the provincial Department of Basic Education into allegations of serious sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied claims that he is being investigated by law enforcement agencies in connection with cases linked to him and his “lavish lifestyle”.

Furthermore, the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) not to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa, or anyone else, in the Phala Phala scandal has sparked outrage across South Africa’s political spectrum.

News Today: 12 October 2024

The weather service has warned of extreme fire dangers in Limpopo and the Northern Cape, with a heatwave persisting across multiple provinces until Monday. – full weather forecast here.

Teacher at top EC girls school suspended after post of sexual allegations goes viral

This follows hot on the heels of a social media stir caused by a post on X of a former pupil on Wednesday night.

The school governing body of Queenstown Girls’ High School and the provincial education department confirmed the suspension of a teacher at the school. Picture: Facebook

In the now-viral post, the so-called whistleblower accuses the top school in Komani (formerly Queenstown) of turning a blind eye despite the teacher’s alleged inappropriate conduct and advances having been reported on several occasions.

Shortage of matric exam markers in three subjects, says Umalusi

Matric examination custodian Umalusi needs more markers for three key subjects.

The examination body held a briefing on Friday to assure those facing their final school hurdle that all was running smoothly.

Umalusi CEO Maki Rakometsi. Picture: X / Umalusi

Umalusi incorporates four examination bodies, the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the Independent Examination Board (IEB), the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI).

Mashatile denies he is being investigated by Hawks, Public Protector and SIU

This comes after reports emerged of a Hawks probe into a R28-million Cape Town mansion, a Public Protector investigation into his children’s government contracts, and a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into a department where he was MEC significantly increased pressure on Mashatile to explain his lavish lifestyle.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile during a visit to Cedara College of Agriculture in Durban on 18 May 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Mashatile’s acting spokesperson Keith Khoza said the deputy president is also aware of the existence and propagation of a post on the social media platform “X” (formerly known as Twitter) GoolamMV which “distinguishes itself by launching unverified information and often propaganda-laden attacks on the supposed political rivals of its handlers.”

Two-pot retirement system: R21.4 billion paid out so far – Sars

Sars has received 1.2 million applications for withdrawals under the two-pot retirement system since it was implemented on 1 September but declined more than 200 000 of them because some of the applicants lied about their taxable income.

A total gross lumpsum of R21.4 billion has been paid out to date, according to Sars, but it did not give information about how much of this was deducted for tax. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said in his February budget speech that he expects R5 billion in tax from the withdrawals under the two-pot retirement system.

Picture: Moneyweb

He will probably give a figure in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on 30 October.

Ramaphosa’s free Phala Phala pass: NPA decision sparks political outrage

Several political parties have since expressed concerns over accountability and transparency.

“This decision to not prosecute Ramaphosa is not only legally flawed but fundamentally undermines the principles of justice.”

The NPA announced on Thursday that there is insufficient evidence to pursue charges related to allegations of money laundering involving US$580 000 and the concealment of a robbery that took place at Ramaphosa’s game farm in 2020.

In other news today:

