Senzo Meyiwa’s friend insists accused No. 2 was involved in the soccer star’s murder

Thapelo Lekabe

Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend insists that he pointed out the correct accused as one of the alleged hitmen who were involved in the soccer star’s murder back in 2014.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The murder trial against the five men accused of killing the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper resumed on Monday, in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, following an adjournment in September.

Meyiwa’s friend and the state’s third witness, Tumelo Madlala, returned to the stand to be cross-examined by the defence.

Madlala was asked by defence attorney Tshepo Thobane – the lawyer of four of the five men standing trial – if he stood by his dock identification of accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.

In September, Madlala took part in dock identification wherein he pointed out Ntanzi as the man who Meyiwa had pinned against the wall on the night he was fatally shot on 26 October 2014, during an alleged robbery at the family home of his then-lover, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

Madlala, who was inside the Khumalo house, identified Ntanzi even though he attended an identity parade and could not identify any of the accused at the time.

Thobane argued that Madlala identified Ntanzi in court because he had seen him in the media.

“I put it to you that you only managed to point out accuse number two in court because you have been watching television and [following] the media,” he said.

Madlala said in response: “No, I deny that. I’m not the kind of person who is interested in watching TV.

“Furthermore, I’d like to point out that the suspect I pointed to on that particular day [the day Meyiwa was killed] was wearing a jacket with a hoodie even if I can’t recall the colour of the jacket. I remember that clearly.”

Statements

Madlala also denied that he was changing his statements to the court compared to the affidavits taken by police.

“I’m not changing any statement and I won’t say something that is wrong after having taken an oath. I’m not misleading the court.”

Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa have been charged with Meyiwa’s killing.

They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

The group has pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and they remain behind bars.

Judgment was reserved last month on Ntanzi’s bail application.

