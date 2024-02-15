Daily news update: Doctors employed by 1 April, Valentine’s Day for Oscar Pistorius, Bafana welcome turns into EFF rally

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Health Minister Joe Phaahla says they have found a solution to the crisis of unemployed doctors, Oscar Pistorius’ first Valentine’s Day as a parolee likely involves tears, soccer and video games, and a crowd of EFF members greet Bafana Bafana as they arrive home.

We also look at Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa saying the end of load shedding is in sight, SIU’s probe into R1.4bn lost to corruption at the National Lotteries Commission, and Tyla excluding Africa from her world tour.

News today: 15 February

Phaahla announces govt’s solution to hire unemployed doctors by 1 April

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that his department and National Treasury have found the solution to the crisis of unemployed doctors.

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Phaahla made the announcement during his State of the Nation Address debate.

As unemployed doctors take to the streets in various parts of the country demanding jobs, Phaahla had previously cited budgetary constraints and an excess of medical graduates in the field as the culprits for the crisis.

Continue reading

Oscar Pistorius: Tears, soccer and video games on first Valentine’s Day as parolee

Just more than a decade ago, Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius gunned down his model girlfriend through the locked bathroom door of his Pretoria home on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

Oscar Pistorius on the fateful morning of Valentine’s Day 2013 at his Pretoria home after Reeva Steenkamp was shot and killed. A file photo of the couple at the Feather Awards at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg; and Steeknkamp’s Valentine’s card and gift to the former Paralympian. Photos: South African Police Services (Saps) and AFP

In a real-life drama which gripped the world, the Pistorius’s world of fame, fortune and fast cars came crashing down around him when he was jailed in 2014 for the murder of the 29-year-old Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

Continue reading

How a Bafana welcome turned into an EFF rally

A sea of red greeted Bafana Bafana yesterday as they arrived home at the OR Tambo International Airport, with bronze medals proudly around their necks, from the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

EFF red dominated Bafana’s welcoming committee at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

‘Why red and not a sea of patriotic green and gold?’ you may well ask. Well, some clever politicking from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) turned the event into more of an EFF rally than a Bafana welcoming committee, with just a smattering of South African flags and Bafana jerseys present in the throng of EFF colour.

Continue reading

WATCH: ‘I give you my word, end of load shedding is in sight, the future is bright’ – Ramokgopa

“I do give you my word: The end of load shedding is indeed in sight; the future is bright,” Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said, echoing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise that the end to load shedding within sight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Photo: X/@Kgosientsho_R

Ramokgopa made the remarks during the post State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Tuesday with the one MP saying “load shedding isn’t the end of the world”.

Continue reading

Lotto heist: SIU almost done with second phase of R1.4bn NLC corruption probe

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has reported that it has completed 90% of phase two in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) investigations.

Over R1.4 billion in fraudulent grants were made by the National Lotteries Commission. Picture: Raymond Joseph/GroundUp

The investigation is worth about R1.4 billion, which the government and the NLC have allegedly lost due to corruption.

Continue reading

‘Skipping SA is wild’ – Tyla dragged for excluding African countries from her world tour

Tyla sparked rage on social media after releasing her 2024 world tour dates.

Grammy award-winning singer, Tyla. Picture: Instagram/@tyla

The Grammy award-winning singer will be touring in North America, the UK, and Europe.

Continue reading

‘Your man must propose again’: Thabsie’s smoking hot Valentine’s Day pics sets Insta on fire

South African singer-songwriter, Bathabise Biyela, professionally known as Thabsie knows how to serve content. The Ngiyaz’fela Ngawe singer had her friends drooling over her gorgeous body after she posted several sexy snaps of herself to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Pictures: Instagram @thabsie_sa

In the first frame, Thabsie wears a black lacy underwear set with black high heels, smouldering at the camera as she holds a bouquet of red roses. The second frame is a black and white photo of her holding a single rose, eyes closed, still wearing the lingerie, her shoulders covered in what looks like a men’s suit jacket.

Continue reading

No joke as Piedt delivers in style after Proteas recall

Dane Piedt might have thought Proteas coach Shukri Conrad was pulling his leg when he was recalled to the national Test squad, but the 33-year-old spin bowler put all jokes aside on Wednesday as he took full advantage of his opportunity against New Zealand.

Spin bowler Dane Piedt celebrates a wicket for South Africa on day two of the second Test against New Zealand. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

More than four years after he played the last of his nine previous Tests for the national team, Piedt received a text message from Conrad late last year, asking if he was available for the two-Test series against the Black Caps.

Continue reading

Lions fired up for second run at the Bulls in URC cross-Jukskei derby

The Lions are ready for a second crack at the Bulls when they welcome their Highveld rivals to Ellis Park for their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby on Saturday afternoon.

Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye tackles Bulls flank Elrigh Louw during their URC clash at Loftus last month. Picture: Seyms Brugger/Gallo Images

The two sides battled out a thrilling encounter at Loftus just a few weeks ago, with the Pretoria side emerging victorious 30-28, and both teams have had a two-week break before heading into this weekend’s clash.

Continue reading