Daily news update: Zuma finally gets date for corruption trial | Parliament passes BELA Bill | Two arrested in Ditebogo Junior Phalane, 5, murder

News today includes former President Jacob Zuma will finally have his day in court and is expected to face trial – 20 years after he was first charged with Arms Deal corruption.

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, known as the BELA Bill, was passed in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Furthermore, police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane.

News Today: 15 May 2024

The weather service hasn’t issued any severe weather alerts, but expect fine and warm weather across most provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Former President Jacob Zuma will finally have his day in court and is expected to face trial – 20 years after he was first charged with Arms Deal corruption.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili on Thursday confirmed that KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge President Thoba Portia Poyo-Dlwati had allocated dates from April to September 2025 for Zuma’s trial.

Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

Zuma was back in the KZN High Court in Pietermaritzburg for a final trial date to be set.

George Building collapse: Engineer investigated just months before tragedy

Prominent consulting engineer Atholl Mitchell was reported missing two days after the George building collapsed.

However, he was found a day after a missing alert on him was publicised.

George building consulting engineer. Image: Supplied/The Pink lades org Facebook page

Mitchell’s disappearance followed an investigation by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) into his conduct earlier this year. The ECSA had been probing Mitchell since December last year.

Still got that pen, Ramaphosa? – Parliament passes controversial BELA Bill

The Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, known as the BELA Bill, was passed in the National Assembly on Thursday.

223 members of Parliament from various different political parties voted in favour of the Bill while 78 voted against it, with no abstentions following proposed amendments by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Picture: iStock

The Bill will now go to President Cyril Ramaphosa for approval.

NHI: An excuse to ‘loot’ and ‘tax South Africans blind’

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has slammed the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, claiming it lacks logic and is misguided.

The controversial bill was signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday to much applause and criticism.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the controversial NHI Bill into law on Wednesday. Picture: GCIS

The Act aims to provide free universal health care to all South Africans. It has been slammed by some who claim it will collapse private medical care and decline health care services.

Two arrested in connection with murder of 5-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane.

Phalane was fatally wounded when his father’s bakkie was hijacked outside their home in Soshanguve last Friday evening.

Ditebogo Junior Phalane died in hospital after he was fatally shot on 10 May 2024. Picture: X @Gift_Makoti_

Gauteng police boss Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni said the suspects were arrested this week.

Yesterday’s News recap

