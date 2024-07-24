Daily news update: Don’t question Ramaphosa – Ntshavheni | DA seeks Hlophe’s removal | Rassie’s chosen Bok 33

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes emotions escalated in Parliament on Tuesday after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema confronted President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, the DA has approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict former Judge President John Hlophe from participating in the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

Furthermore, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a 33-man squad for the Rugby Championship, which kicks off with the world champions taking on the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, 10 August.

News Today: 24 July 2024

The weather service has not issued any weather alerts for Wednesday, but expect partly cloudy and cool but cold conditions over the south-western interior with isolated showers along the south and west coast. Otherwise, it will be warm over places in the north, with isolated showers expected over KwaZulu-Natal. – full weather forecast here.

‘You have no right to question Ramaphosa after VBS,’ Ntshavheni tells Malema

Emotions escalated in Parliament on Tuesday after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema confronted President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Malema replied to comments by Ramaphosa after the president reprimanded the EFF leader for hurling insults in parliamentary debates.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: X / @MolotoMothapo

“It’s important, Honourable Malema, that as we debate, we should play the ball, not the man. You spend a considerable amount of time playing me, the man,” Ramaphosa said in Parliament on Monday.

Durban Magistrate’s Court evacuated after ‘bomb threat’

The Durban Magistrate’s Court was evacuated on Tuesday following an alleged bomb threat.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the court following the bomb threat on Tuesday.

Photo: Berea Mail

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said an unknown person called the court and announced that there was a bomb.

DA approaches Western Cape High Court to remove Hlophe from JSC

The DA has approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict former Judge President John Hlophe from participating in the Judicial Services Commission(JSC).

In the party’s legal papers DA federal chairperson, Helen Zille argued that leaving Hlophe on the JSC would compromise the work of the JSC and leave doubt on some appointments the JSC makes.

DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Not only is the JSC responsible for the appointment of judges but it is also responsible for disciplinary proceedings against judges.

Sick days costing the economy an estimated R19 billion per year

Sick days are costing the economy an estimated R19 billion every year, which is equal to about 15% of employees being absent on any given day.

South Africa’s economy is already struggling and this places an extra road block in the way to growing the country’s gross domestic product.

Image: iStock

According to Occupational Care South Africa (OCSA), absenteeism costs the South African economy around R12 to R16 billion per year, but the Human Capital Review estimates it is even higher, at R19.144 billion.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a 33-man squad for the Rugby Championship, which kicks off with the world champions taking on the Wallabies in Brisbane on Saturday, 10 August.

Twenty-two of the 33 players are Rugby World Cup-winners, while five 2024 debutants are included in the squad in Jan-Hendrik Wessels (utility forward), Johan Grobbelaar (hooker), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (utility back), Ben-Jason Dixon (utility forward) and Morne van den Berg (scrumhalf).

The Springboks’ Rugby Championship squad has been named. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Double World Cup winner Siya Kolisi will captain the squad.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

