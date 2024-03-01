Daily news update: AKA’s father asks who paid killers | Shooting rocks Braamfontein | Ekurhuleni council chaos

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the father of AKA doubts all the people responsible for his son’s murder have been apprehended, three people are killed and one injured during a shooting outside the Wits Arts Museum and chaos erupting at Ekurhuleni council during a motion of no confidence filed against the mayor.

We also look at KwaZulu-Natal finalising plans to build a new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, UDM’s call for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, comedian Marc Lottering’s tussle with producers, and Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango saying he feels the pain of Amakhosi fans.

News today 1 March

‘Who paid them to kill my son?’ – AKA’s father believes mastermind hasn’t been caught

The father of the late musician, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, has expressed doubt that all the people allegedly responsible for his son’s death have been apprehended.

Tony Forbes briefs media in Johannesburg on 14 February 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Five of the seven men, including the alleged mastermind, charged with the double murder of Forbes and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court for the first time on Thursday.

Fatal shooting rocks Braamfontein: University student among three dead

Three people, including one university student, were killed, and one student was rushed to the hospital after a shooting outside a student accommodation building in Braamfontein.

Violent scene near Wits Arts Museum as shooting claims three lives, leaving one student hospitalised. Picture: X/@tasha_siziba

Braamfontein in the Johannesburg CBD was brought to a standstill on Thursday afternoon after a shooting where two men were shot inside a BMW opposite the Wits Arts Museum and two students were caught in the crossfire.

Councilors throw objects, howl and ‘steal mayor’s phone’ at chaotic Ekurhuleni council meeting

Chaos erupted at an Ekurhuleni Council Meeting on Thursday night, as EFF members caused disruption and had to be physically removed during a sitting that included a motion of no-confidence tabled against mayor Sivuyile Ngondwana.

A screenshot of the chaos in Ekurhuleni’s council meeting captured by EWN.

Council members were seen throwing paper and small objects around the chamber, and lifting their chairs as though to use them as weapons.

KZN govt to build new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has reaffirmed the provincial government’s support for the Zulu royal family and the chiefs.

KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube. Picture: KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government/Facebook

Delivering the State of the Province Address at the Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, Dube-Ncube said the provincial government recognised the existential right of the traditional leadership.

‘He’s made a mess of SAA sale’ – Ramaphosa urged to fire Gordhan over Takatso deal

As the details of the South African Airways (SAA)-Takatso Consortium deal remains confidential, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before Parliament on Wednesday to discuss allegations of irregularities of SAA’s sale to Takatso.

Marc Lottering’s shows cancelled; Hall of Fame win overshadowed by producer rift

This year’s Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards Hall Of Fame Award recipient Marc Lottering finds himself in a tussle with producers, after the cancellation of the two week-long run of his of his Aunty Merle shows at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park.

Marc Lottering in character as Aunty Merle. Picture supplied

“It was supposed to happen, we were all packed and ready to come with our Aunty Merle musical but the producers are this side. In January they decided the show would no longer be happening, so that’s a legal tussle… but we are disappointed,” Lottering told The Citizen.

‘The art work is something I hold personal that’s my history,’ DJ Tira on recreation of June 16 photo

In a move that might backfire on him, DJ Tira has recreated the iconic Youth Day photo by Sam Nzima of a dying Hector Pieterson carried by Mbuyisa Makhubo and tailed behind by Antoinette Sithole.

DJ Tira’s recreation of Sam Nzima’s iconic photo of June 16. Picture: Supplied

“The art work is something I hold personal, that’s my history, my story, my heritage,” Tira told The Citizen.

Chiefs’ Msimango – I can see the pain in our supporters’ eyes

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango says he feels the pain of Amakhosi fans at years of suffering without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware.

Given Msimango says he feels the pain of Amakhosi supporters. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Chiefs are heading for a ninth straight season without a trophy, their last chance for this campaign disappearing on the weekend when they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup on penalties by Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC.

A game of close margins expected between Lions and Sharks

A potential thriller is on the cards when the Lions and Sharks go head to head in their vital United Rugby Championship (URC) derby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

Lions loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka tackles Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi during a URC match in Durban earlier this year. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The Lions need a win to keep their hopes alive of making it into the top eight, while the Sharks will want to turn their fortunes around in a season where they have suffered nine defeats and picked up only one victory.

