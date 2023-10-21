Daily news update: Mkhwebane sworn in as EFF MP, Senzo Meyiwa trial and Lily Mine Inquest

In today’s news update, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been sworn-in as a Member of the National Assembly representing the Economic Freedom Fighters.

News Today: 21 October

‘I will continue to protect the public’ – Mkhwebane sworn in as EFF MP

Former Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been sworn in as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Speaker’s boardroom in Parliament on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Speaker’s Boardroom in Parliament on Friday. Photo: X/@ParliamentofRSA

Mkhwebane told The Citizen that she was ready to serve the people of South Africa.

“I’m very elated and excited and ready to serve.”

ANC marches in solidarity with Gaza and Palestinians

As the conflict in Gaza continues with thousands having being killed so far, the African National Congress (ANC) took to the streets of Pretoria in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The ANC is set to march in solidarity with the Palestinian people on Friday, 20 October. Photo: iStock

The governing party said the demonstration on Friday morning at Belgrave Square Park in Hatfield, Tshwane, was to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people while calling for peace and talks between Palestine and Israel.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence grills witness over ‘inducing’ accused into making confession

A state witness faced tough questions in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial as the defence raised the possibility of her persuading the accused into making a confession.

Magistrate Vivian Cronje was cross-examined by the defence in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

Accused number two Bongani Ntanzi at the Pretoria High Court on 15 September 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Tebogo Letsie

A trial-within-a-trial is being held to determine whether the alleged confession statements of accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, and accused two, Bongani Ntanzi could be admitted as evidence in the main trial.

2024 elections: 70 more political parties applied to IEC post 2021

The Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) voting ballot paper is getting bigger after applications from 70 new political parties in the past two years.

Of the 70 that applied so far, 60 were successfully registered, while 10 were rejected, the IEC data sent as part of reply to questions showed.

At least 60 parties have successfully registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) post 2021 local polls. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/ANA

The 60 parties added to the more than 500 that were already registered, bringing the number to a staggering 560 parties.

Didiza grants thousands of permits for chicken, egg imports to ensure supplies for Christmas

The agriculture, land reform and rural development says it is working with all stakeholders in the poultry industry following the outbreak of bird flu. Picture: iStock

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has granted thousands of permits for the importation of eggs and poultry meat to ensure sufficient stocks is available for the holiday season.

Lily Mine Inquest: ‘Lack of safety checks’ cause of deaths

A Barberton Magistrate’s Court inquest into the deaths of three Lily mine workers in February 2016 concluded that the mine owners, management and/or employers failed to do a proper risk assessment on the crown pillar that collapsed, entombing a container with three miners inside.

The Lily mine appears to have been overrun with illegal miners, though the inquest heard that this was ‘a kindergarten’ in comparison to other mines. File photo: Vantage Goldfields website

The inquest also pointed at the South African Police Service (Saps) and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) for their failure to curb illegal mining, which contributed to the crown pillar collapse.

Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o dumps Hugh Masekela’s son, Selema

In a heartfelt lengthy statement, Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o confirmed her break-up with Selema Masekela, the son of world renowned muso, Hugh Masekela.

Actress Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela have split after being together for about a year. Picture: lupitanyongo,selema/Instagram

“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception. I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way’,” wrote Nyong’o on her Instagram.

Three things to look out for in the Carling Knockout Last 16

The Carling Black Label Knockout continues this weekend, with Mamelodi Sundowns already out of the competition, a depleted side, by Sundowns standards anyway, beaten on penalties by TS Galaxy on Wednesday.

Pule Mmodi celebrates after scoring for Chiefs against AmaZulu at the end of August in a 3-0 win. Chiefs will hope to repeat the trick against Usuthu in the Carling Knockout on Saturday. Picture:Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Will there be more surprises over the weekend? None would be bigger than Cape Town Spurs winning at Orlando Pirates in Friday evening’s last 16 showdown. Here, we take a look at three things to look out for from the weekend’s action.

Reinach in a good space despite death threat — Mzwandile Stick

Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is ‘in a good space’ despite receiving a death threat on social media after the Boks’ Rugby World Cup quarterfinal win over France over the past weekend, according to Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach has been the target of death threats on social media after the Boks Rugby World Cup quarterfinal win over France. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Earlier this week SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus revealed that Reinach had been a target of death threats, with the Bok community then rallying around the player in support.

