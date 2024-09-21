Daily news update: Eskom fugitive Lomas in Court | Actor Timmy Kwebulana dies | Booi’s co-accused shot after bail

News today includes the corruption case against Michael Lomas has been postponed to 27 September when the fraud-accused British national will appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that another veteran actor, musician, and director, Timmy Kwebulana, passed away on Thursday evening.

Furthermore, Abdul Kader Davids, a co-accused in the R1 billion housing tender fraud case alongside former City of Cape Town Human Settlements members of the mayoral committee (MMC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Malusi Booi, has been shot dead.

‘I’m not well’: Fraud-accused fugitive Michael Lomas makes first court appearance

The corruption case against Michael Lomas has been postponed to 27 September when the fraud-accused British national will appear at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for a formal bail application.

The former Kusile Power Station contractor’s brief appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday afternoon followed his successful extradition to South Africa.

Michael Lomas has been extradited from the UK to stand trial in the R1.5-billion Kusile Power Station fraud and corruption case. Pictures: X screengrabs/ @ewn and @Newzroom405

The 77-year-old businessman touched down early on Friday morning at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport where he was handed over to the Hawks by the police.

Finally coming home to SA: Who are the struggle heroes to be repatriated from Zambia, Zimbabwe?

The South African government has announced it will repatriate the remains of freedom fighters and anti-apartheid political leaders who died in Zambia and Zimbabwe.

A homecoming ceremony will be held for them at Waterkloof Airforce Base towards the end of Heritage Month on Friday, 27 September.

Advocate Duma Nokwe and Florence Mophosho are among those to be repatriated. Pictures: Gallo images and X

The bodies of Advocate Duma Nokwe, Florence Mophosho and Basil February are among those to be returned.

Veteran actor Timmy Kwebulana passes away after short illness

It was confirmed that another veteran actor, musician, and director, Timmy Kwebulana, passed away on Thursday evening.

In a statement on Friday, the family confirmed that he died after a short illness.

Picture: IMDb

“We give thanks for his life and his contribution to us as a family and to the arts and entertainment industry for almost six decades,” the family said.

Mkhwebane says Gcaleka is ‘president’s protector’ and doesn’t deserve salary increase

Parliament has approved the salary for Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, despite opposition from her predecessor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Earlier this month, the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development approved a draft notice regarding the remuneration for judges, magistrates, South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) commissioners and other public office bearers.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers recommended a 3% increase for the 2023/2024 financial year after considering factors such as inflation, fiscal affordability and the wage bill, among others.

Former DA councillor Malusi Booi’s co-accused shot dead two days after bail release

Abdul Kader Davids, a co-accused in the R1 billion housing tender fraud case alongside former City of Cape Town Human Settlements members of the mayoral committee (MMC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Malusi Booi, has been shot dead.

Davids was gunned down at around 9pm on Thursday in Beacon Valley, Mitchell’s Plain, in the Western Cape.

Former City of Cape Town housing MMC Malusi Booi and his nine co-accused at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 13 September 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

His body was found outside a property on Ascot Street.

