Daily news update: Samwu strike chaos | Shivambu hits back in new MK role | Teacher cuts pupil’s braids

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, 10 000 striking Samwu workers blocked two highways in Joburg over a salary dispute, former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has been appointed the MK’s new national organiser and seemingly hit back at Julius Malema with his remarks, and a Mpumalanga teacher has been suspended after a video surface showing them cutting a pupil’s braids.

Also, former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina says she is glad to be in Nigeria, the land of her father, and Shaka Ilembe’s team members won awards earlier this week at the Septimius Awards in Amsterdam.

In sport, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk says he hopes to prolong his international career for as long as possible.

News today: 23 August

Samwu strike: Joburg highways reopen as leadership agrees to negotiate

South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has agreed to stand down and allow the M1 and M2 highways to reopen in Braamfontein and the Johannesburg CBD.

Samwu workers block the highway on Thursday. Picture: Kyle Zeeman

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said the roads were reopened on Thursday afternoon after Samwu’s leadership agreed to meet the local government.

‘I’ll never betray the revolution’: MK party’s Shivambu sends veiled message to Malema

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s Floyd Shivambu has seemingly taken a jab at his friend and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema following his recent political shift.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party national organiser, Floyd Shivambu. Picture: X / @MkhontoweSizwex

On Thursday, Shivambu was announced as the national organiser of the MK party, a position that places him in charge of governance, political education, and the establishment of party structures, among other responsibilities.

Mpumalanga teacher suspended for cutting pupil’s braids in class

In yet another incident involving hair in South African schools, the Mpumalanga Department of Education has placed a teacher on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

Picture: iStock

This follows the online circulation of a video showing a teacher from LD Moetanalo High School in Mhluzi, within the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, forcefully cutting a pupil’s braids in class.

R200 electricity surcharge will remain until 2025, says Mashaba

Johannesburg residents might have to wait a little longer until the controversial R200 electricity surcharge is completely scrapped.

The City of Johannesburg’s CBD. Picture: iStock

In an interview with The Citizen, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said according to the party’s knowledge, the surcharge would be scrapped after the adjusted budget had been presented by the MMC of Finance, Margret Arnolds.

‘I was just making a point historically’, says Zuma on ‘dying an ANC member’

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party president, Jacob Zuma, has insisted that he will remain a member of the African National Congress (ANC) despite his expulsion.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader and South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP

On Thursday, the MK party unveiled the establishment of its new highest decision-making body, the National High Command.

‘I’m excited I’m in my father’s land,’ Chidimma Adetshina as she lands in Nigeria to compete

Speaking after landing in Nigeria, former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Adetshina said she wants to use the opportunity at Miss Universe Nigeria to bring people together and promote diversity.

Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: chichi_vanessa /Instagram

“I’m excited I’m in my father’s land and I want to get to experience more about it. It’s been 20 years since I’ve been here. I just want to get to know more about the culture and where I come from,” said Adetshina in a video.

Shaka Ilembe’s Nomzamo Mbatha and Sheli Masondo shine at Septimius Awards in Amsterdam

Shaka Ilembe’s team members scooped awards earlier this week at the Septimius Awards 2024 ceremony.

Shaka Ilembe’s Nomzamo Mbatha and Sheli Masondo win big at Septimius Awards 2024. Pictures: Supplied and Instagram

The awards, held on 19 and 20 August at Tuschinski in Amsterdam, celebrate international films and projects, with a strong emphasis on diversity and storytelling.

Knowing they can ‘win ugly’ gives Proteas confidence, says Stubbs

The Proteas’ run to the final of the T20 World Cup two months ago will give them confidence, according to batter Tristan Stubbs, going into their three-match series against the West Indies starting on Friday evening.

Tristan Stubbs during a Proteas training session in Trinidad and Tobago this week. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Gallo Images

The SA team reached the final of a World Cup tournament for the first time in June, digging deep to scrape their way through with some narrow victories in challenging conditions in the United States and West Indies.

Faf de Klerk reveals future plans: ‘Hopefully this setback will prolong my career’

Double World Cup winning Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk says he hopes to prolong his international career for as long as possible, and he is targeting at least another two years of playing at the highest level with the Boks.

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is hoping to play for the Boks for at least another two years. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

De Klerk is currently out with a thigh injury that is reportedly set to keep him out of rugby for the remainder of the year, but despite that he hopes to return to the national side once he has recovered and continue representing the Boks.

