Daily news update: RIP William Smith | Johannesburg’s new speaker | Inflation dips below 5% in July

News Today: 22 August 2024

The weather service has warned of strong winds, high fire danger, and very cold conditions in parts of South Africa. – full weather forecast here.

Tributes pour in for William Smith, SA’s beloved TV teacher

Tributes have been pouring in for South Africa’s favourite mathematics and science teacher, William Smith, who has passed away following a battle with cancer.

In a brief statement, Smith’s daughter, Jessica Smith Penfold, confirmed that her 85-year-old father died surrounded by family at home in Perth, Australia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa bestows the Order of Baobab in Silver to William Smith at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS

She added that her father, best known for the TV programme Learning Channel on SABC 2, was recently diagnosed with advanced, incurable cancer.

CONTINUE READING: Tributes pour in for William Smith, SA’s beloved TV teacher

Saps evacuates over 2 500 trainees after gas pipeline explosion

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), General Fannie Masemola, has ordered the evacuation of more than 2 500 police trainees.

This follows a gas pipeline explosion at a nearby business site adjacent to the Saps Training Academy in Tshwane.

A gas pipeline exploded at a nearby business site adjacent to the SAPS Training Academy IN Tshwane. Picture: Screengrab

This decision to evacuate the trainees, Saps trainers, and members from various specialised units, including the Natjoints Coordination Centre (NCC), was made after consulting with experts.

CONTINUE READING: Saps evacuates over 2 500 trainees after gas pipeline explosion

‘We need to save Joburg,’ says Mthembu after being elected Speaker

The City of Johannesburg’s new speaker, Nobuhle Mthembu, says it will not be business as usual in the metro.

Mthembu was sworn in as speaker on Wednesday, succeeding Margaret Arnolds.

Speaker of Johannesburg Nobuhle Mthembu. Picture: X/@HermanMashaba

In her speech, she said her tenure will focus on ensuring that service delivery becomes a priority for the ANC-led administration of the city.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We need to save Joburg,’ says Mthembu after being elected Speaker

‘Pay up or die!’ − Eastern Cape under siege from extortion syndicates

Police minister Senzo Mchunu is worried that businesses and schools in Mthatha are being attacked by extortion syndicates demanding “protection fees”.

There are growing concerns that businesses are forced to close doors due to the extortion racket with syndicates demanding “protection fees” of about R20 000 for small businesses, R50 000 for medium-sized, and more than R200 000 for big businesses.

There are growing concerns that businesses are being forced to close their doors due to the extortion racket in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Flickr

It is understood that some schools and school teachers renting properties in Mthatha were also forced to pay between R500 and R1 000 a month for protection.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Pay up or die!’ − Eastern Cape under siege from extortion syndicates

Inflation dips below 5% in July for the first time in 3 years

The inflation rate has dipped below 5% in July, the lowest in three years, after holding steady for ten months in the 5 to 6% range, while annual consumer price inflation slowed to 4.6% in July from 5.1% in June.

The last time inflation was this low was in 2021, when the rate was also 4.6%. The decrease of 0.5% was thanks to lower annual rates for several product groups, most notably food and non-alcoholic beverages, transport and housing and utilities.

Picture: iStock

According to Statistics SA that released the latest inflation data this morning, The monthly increase in the consumer price index (CPI) was 0.4%, higher than the 0.1% rise recorded between May and June.

CONTINUE READING: Inflation dips below 5% in July for the first time in 3 years

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

