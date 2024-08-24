Daily news update: Three years after Babita Deokaran’s hit | Samwu worker pleads for relief | City Power’s most problematic areas

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes three years after the assassination of Gauteng financial accounting officer Babita Deokaran, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) boss Andy Mothibi said her efforts to uncover corrupt activities were not in vain and that investigations are at an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) say they are struggling to make ends meet and often have to bring resources from home to do their jobs properly.

Furthermore, while the country celebrates keeping the lights on, some areas getting electricity supply from City Power still grapple with power outages.

News Today: 24 August 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging winds in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State, and Eastern Cape; damaging waves at sea between Slangkop and Cape Agulhas; and disruptive rain in the Western Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Babita Deokaran: Whistle-blower’s efforts to uncover corruption not in vain, says SIU

Three years after the assassination of Gauteng financial accounting officer Babita Deokaran, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) boss Andy Mothibi said her efforts to uncover corrupt activities were not in vain and that investigations are at an advanced stage.

At 8.24am on 23 August 2021, hitmen pumped 12 bullets into the 53-year-old Gauteng health acting chief financial officer outside her complex in the south of Johannesburg shortly after dropping her child at school.

Babita Deokaran had flagged corruption in the Gauteng Department of Health’s procurement of Covid personal protective equipment to the tune of R332 million. Picture: X/@vandortaj

Deokaran had flagged corruption in the department’s procurement of Covid personal protective equipment (PPE) to the tune of R332 million.

‘No resignations since Floyd left’: EFF investigates declining support in KZN

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) top leadership will spend the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to find out why the party lost thousands of votes in the province.

The party’s secretary general, Marshall Dlamini, briefed the media on Friday about the work of its central command team.

March 24.2019. EFF MP Marshall Dlamini during the party’s rally in Chatsworth. Photo: TEBOGO LETSIE

“The EFF has lost a lot of votes in KwaZulu-Natal. In the legislature, we have lost six seats and we have two left. We have lost around 300 000 votes,” he said.

‘My son is starving’: Samwu worker pleads with City of Joburg for relief

The City of Johannesburg employees affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) say they are struggling to make ends meet and often have to bring resources from home to do their jobs properly.

On Thursday, at least 10 000 City of Johannesburg employees affiliated with the union brought the M1 and M2 highways in Braamfontein and Johannesburg CBD to a complete standstill.

Samwu workers struggling to make ends meet take to the streets. Picture: X/@A_RE_YENG

The workers are aggrieved over wage disputes, demanding back payments amounting to R10.3 million, dating back to 2016.

‘Whose child is next?’ – Vredenburg community still in shock at matric pupil’s disappearance

Three weeks since matric pupil Romano Fredericks disappeared, the community of Vredenburg is still in disbelief.

The 19-year-old was currently in his matric year at the Louwville High School when he disappeared on 3 August after visiting a friend. According to the community Pastor Francisco Tejada, Romano was dropped off at the crossing near Laingville and hasn’t been seen since.

Matric pupil Romano Fredericks. Picture: Facebook/ Anari Fredericks

The disappearance shook the small town near where Joshlin Smith went missing in February.

Electricity outages: These are City Power’s most problematic areas

South Africa has gone well over 100 days without load shedding. However, while the country celebrates keeping the lights on, some areas getting electricity supply from City Power still grapple with power outages.

The utility’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the majority of these outages are due to equipment failures caused by ageing infrastructure.

Photo for illustration: iStock

“Other significant causes include network overload, cable theft, and vandalism. From July to mid-August, 55% of outages were due to equipment failures, while 15% were due to network overload, often resulting from illegal connections and meter tampering,” Mangena told The Citizen.

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

