Daily news update: Malema ordered to apologise to Ramaphosa, gunman kills 3 pupils and police seize R100 million in fake clothes

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, EFF members, including leader Julius Malema are ordered to apologise for disrupting the 2023 Sona, an Eastern Cape gunman kills three pupils and injures a fourth, and police recovering R100 million in counterfeit goods as well as seizing 30 vehicles in Belville.

We also look at the fire at Springfield Park China Mall, the rape of a Grade 12 learner right before Matric exams, the recovery of an unidentified body under the N1 bridge in Klip River, how there have been fewer than five cases of bird flu in November, but the price of eggs could still go up and the Hawks briefing Parliament about their 33 State Capture arrests.

News today: 23 November

EFF members, including Julius Malema, ordered to apologise for disrupting 2023 Sona

Six Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members, including Julius Malema, have been ordered to apologise to President Cyril Ramaphosa over the 2023 State of the Nation Address (Sona) incident where they stormed the stage during Ramaphosa’s address.

EFF members being removed from the Cape Town City Hall by the presidential task force and Parliament’s officials as President Cyril Ramaphosa attempted to deliver his State of the Nation Address on 9 February. Picture by Esa Alexander/AFP

The order is with reference to the 9 February incident, when Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu, Marshall Dlamini, Sinawo Tambo, Vuyani Pambo, and Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi jumped on the stage at the Cape Town City Hall, where Ramaphosa was giving the speech, despite National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s order for them to leave the chamber.

Gunman opens fire on studying Mdantsane pupils, killing three and injuring one

The Eastern Cape has lost four pupils to shootings in just over a week, and the motive for the murders is yet to be established.

Picture: iStock

In the latest incident, three pupils were shot dead, while one was critically injured after a gunman opened fire on them while they were studying together in Mdantsane on Sunday evening.

Police recover fake clothing, watches and perfume worth R100 million in Belville

Police recovered fake clothing, watches, perfume and other items valued in total at R100 million, and seized 30 vehicles, during an operation in Belville on Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said this follows efforts by police in the Western Cape to clamp down on the illegal trade of counterfeit goods in the province, and entire truckloads were confiscated during the integrated operation.

Fire breaks out at Springfield Park China Mall

FIREFIGHTERS from the eThekwini Fire Department are still at the Springfield Park China Mall where a fire broke out at about 01:00 this morning (Wednesday).

The fire ravaged a section of the Springfield Park China Mall this morning. Picture: Durban Search and Rescue/ Facebook

Bheki Hadebe, division commander for the eThekwini Fire Department, told Northglen News at 07:20 that the fire had been contained.

Manhunt launched for motorist who kidnapped and raped a Grade 12 learner

The Free State police are on a hunt for an unknown motorist after a Grade 12 learner was kidnapped and raped in Welkom.

Unknown motorist wanted after a Grade 12 learner was kidnapped and raped in Welkom. Picture: Saps

The matric learner, 18, was accompanied by her mother’s cousin on October 13 at around 3.15pm to wait for a taxi outside Reitzpark Primary School in Welkom.

WATCH: Rescue teams recover unidentified woman’s body under N1 bridge in Klip River

Joburg search and rescue teams have recovered the body of an unidentified woman under the N1 bridge in the Klip River.

The body was recovered just before 12pm on Wednesday. Photo: Joburg EMS

The body was recovered just before 12pm on Wednesday.

Fewer than 5 cases of bird flu in November so far, but price of eggs could still go up

The SA Poultry Association (Sapa) says the peak of the avian flu pandemic appears to have passed, but its effects will be long felt.

Sapa said prices of eggs may slighly increase as the industry recovers. Picture: iStock

More than 50 outbreaks of two strains of avian flu (HPAI H7 and 10 HPAI H5) have so far been reported, with the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development calculating the loss of around 1.4 million chickens by 21 September. By early October, around 2.7 million chickens had been culled.

Hawks made 33 State Capture arrests

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) have made 33 arrests from the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Photo: Getty Images

The Hawks briefed parliament on progress made since the last state capture report was handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa last year.

Sassa R350 grant: Will beneficiaries get paid before Christmas?

Managed by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa), the Department of Social Development‘s R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is in its third cycle, helping more than 7.5 million eligible South Africans since May 2020.

Photo: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

In his Medium-Term Budget Speech (MTBPS) at the beginning of November, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that National Treasury had allocated an additional R34 billion to aid the continuation of the programme for another year.

‘It’s an insult’: Gender-based violence activists on sentence handed to Thembinkosi Lorch

As the country prepares for 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children, gender-based violence activists have called the sentence handed to Orlando Pirates player Thembinkosi Lorch an insult.

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Lorch was on Tuesday handed a suspended jail sentence and fined R100 000 for assaulting his girlfriend, Fundiswa Mathithibala. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Lorch’s sentence was suspended for five years on condition he is not found guilty of committing a similar offence during the period.

WATCH: ‘Josh, f**king drive!’- Epic mongoose vs Cape cobra ‘battle of the golf course’

Gripping footage of an enormous Cape cobra “teeing off” with a menacing slither before lunging over a marker at Melkbosstrand’s Atlantic Beach Golf Club, caused quite a stir when it was recently shared online.

Patrons at the Atlantic Beach Golf Club, in Melkbosstrand outside Cape Town, were shocked when a Cape cobra slithered onto the green near them after it was flushed out of the bushes by a mongoose. Photo: Instagram screengrab

The terrifying yet fascinating sight of one of the deadliest snakes on the African continent and his nemesis locked in battle on the very same golf course is captured in a second video along with the petrified cameraman’s reaction…

Cop says Senzo Meyiwa murder accused didn’t ‘mess up his pants’ after assault

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has argued one of the accused was assaulted by the police until he “soiled” himself shortly after his arrest.

Accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, left, and accused two Bongani Ntanzi in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Sergeant Bathobakae Mogola was cross-examined by the defence in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

‘Fighting for truth till the end’- Moja Love presenter Gogo Mathambo remembered

Moja Love has confirmed the passing of Sthembele Gaju, who was popularly known as Gogo Mathambo.

The late Moja Love presenter, Gogo Mathambo. Picture: Twitter/X

According to the channel, Gogo Mathambo passed away after a short illness.

WATCH: Gotcha…Snoop Dogg not quitting weed, it was just marketing of a smokeless fire pit

After the shock ambiguous announcement last week that he was assumedly quitting weed, US rapper Snoop Dogg had the last laugh when he shared that he was actually speaking about a new smokeless product, not giving up smoking marijuana.

US rapper Snoop Dogg has not quit smoking weed after duping people last week. Picture: snoopdogg/Instagram

“I have an announcement, I’m giving up smoke. I know what you thinking, ‘Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing but I’m done with it. I’m done with the coughing, with my clothes smelling all sticky icky, I’m going smokeless. Solo stove pit fire, they take out the smoke,” said Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jr, in the new advert.

REVEALED: The best restaurants in South Africa…

Restaurant Week South Africa is held every year during autumn and spring.

Picture: iStock

During these periods, customers get to enjoy a 3-course dinner or 2-course lunch at very affordable prices at some of South Africa’s best restaurants, which are often not affordable to dine at under normal circumstances.

Pirates make decision on Lorch after court decision

Orlando Pirates have issued an official statement on Thembinkosi Lorch following the court’s sentencing on his assault charge.

Orlando Pirates have removed Thembinkosi Lorch from the club squad after he was given a suspended sentence and a fine by the court for assault. (Picture: (Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Lorch was this week, handed a three-year direct imprisonment sentence – suspended for five years – and a R100 000 fine after he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Bezuidenhout hoping to find swing, form at Joburg Open

Former SA Open champion Christiaan Bezuidenhout is hoping familiar surroundings will help him get over a lean patch when he tees it up at the Joburg Open at Houghton Golf Club on Thursday.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is back at the Joburg Open and keen to get back in the winners’ circle. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

Bezuidenhout was the talk of the town a few years ago when in good stretch from late 2019 and through 2020 he won three times on the DP World Tour, capturing the Andalucia Masters, the Alfred Dunhill Championship and the SA Open.

