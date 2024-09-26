Daily news update: Body found after Midrand fire | Simelane faces ANC probe | 7 provinces face 2028 education crisis
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
News today includes a woman’s body has been recovered under rubble and a roof that collapsed during a fire that broke out at the Broadwalk Urban Village complex in Midrand.
Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane will appear before the party’s integrity commission on Wednesday.
Furthermore, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has projected that seven provinces will not be able to afford their budgets in the 2027/28 financial year.
News Today: 26 September 2024
The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of North West and Free State, and the northern parts of the Northern Cape as well as over the Limpopo Valley the Western Bushveld and the Lowveld of Limpopo.– full weather forecast here.
Woman’s body found after fire destroys Midrand apartment complex
A woman’s body has been recovered under rubble and a roof that collapsed during a fire that broke out at the Broadwalk Urban Village complex in Midrand.
The City of Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) firefighters responded to the fire on Tuesday evening.
According to EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi, the fire, which originated on the second floor, affected about 130 apartments.
Longwe Twala placed under house arrest in R200k theft case
Longwe Twala, son of legendary musician Chicco Twala, has been released from police custody on warning in his theft case.
However, he has been placed under house arrest until his trial is finalised, after being in custody for an extended period due to multiple postponements.
Longwe and his younger brother Sello were arrested for theft last month after their father opened a case at the Douglasdale police station.
Thembi Simelane in the hot seat before ANC’s integrity commission
The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane will appear before the party’s integrity commission on Wednesday.
Simelane has been making headlines after taking a R575,600 loan from Gundo Wealth Solutions.
The company allegedly brokered unlawful investments into the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while Simelane was mayor in 2016.
Incomplete Public Works projects bill reaching almost R4bn
The Auditor General of South Africa (AGSA) has highlighted the scale of stagnation within the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).
The financial custodians briefed the portfolio committee overseeing the department, confirming that over 100 projects were sitting incomplete or fallow.
Noting the cost of the unrealised benefits of the projects, the AGSA counted their value at R3.9 billion.
Seven provinces will not be able to afford education budgets in 2028, says Gwarube
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has projected that seven provinces will not be able to afford their budgets in the 2027/28 financial year.
This is due to budget pressures being experienced by the department, with provinces now scrambling to make it work by cutting some programmes to save others.
In the Western Cape, the department has decided to reduce the basket of teaching posts for 2025. This will result in fewer teachers in classrooms, while pupils increase.
