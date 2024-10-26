Top 10 stories of the day: Mkhwebane joins MK party | Amantle Samane murder | Bishop Lavis mass shooting
News today includes former public protector and EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has officially joined the MK party.
Meanwhile, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says he was overwhelmed with anger in court as he faced the Mozambican suspect linked to the murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane.
Furthermore, three people are in custody in connection with a mass shooting incident in Cape Town.
News Today: 26 October 2024
While some rain and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, South Africans should expect more rainy weather when a cut-off low pressure system hits on Sunday and lasts until at least Monday. – full weather forecast here.
Mkhwebane joins MK party but denies it is poaching EFF members
Former public protector and EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has officially joined the MK party.
She was introduced as a new member during a media briefing held on Friday, where the party also announced its newly appointed provincial leaders.
Mkhwebane shared the stage with former ANC member and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) premier Willies Mchunu, as well as MK party president Jacob Zuma.
Electoral Court tells MK party to pay IEC’s costs as Zuma still insists elections were rigged
The MK party has renewed its efforts to challenge the 2024 national and provincial election results in the Electoral Court, despite incurring costs for withdrawing its initial application.
The party aims to nullify the May 29 general election outcome, alleging “irregularities,” and is pushing for President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce a new election date within 90 days.
On 19 June, the MK party filed an urgent application with the Electoral Court, alleging election rigging, with claims that over 9.3 million votes were unaccounted for.
Amantle Samane murder: ‘He’s supposed to be in Mozambique,’ says police minister as suspect appears in court
Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says he was overwhelmed with anger in court as he faced the Mozambican suspect linked to the murder of six-year-old Amantle Samane.
The accused, Pethe Sara Simao, made his initial appearance in the Protea Glen Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
Simao was arrested in Soweto on Wednesday in connection with the young girl’s death.
Home affairs issues first Muslim marriage certificates in SA history
The Department of Home Affairs has issued the first batch of marriage certificates for Muslim marriages for the first time in South African history.
The marriage certificates officially recognise the type of marriage. This comes after changes were made to the department’s internal systems.
Home Affairs issued the first batch of 33 marriage certificates on Friday.
Bishop Lavis mass shooting: 3 arrested in connection with murder of 7 people
Three people are in custody in connection with a mass shooting incident in Cape Town.
Six people were killed on Thursday night, with a seventh victim succumbing to her injuries on Friday morning.
Suspects opened fire on eight people at a home in Kogelberg Street home on Thursday evening just after 8.30pm.
Here are five more stories of the day:
- Zuma appealed his expulsion from the ANC but remains expelled, says Mbalula
- Gauteng taxi passengers could start swiping as early as next year
- 25-vehicle pileup in Thohoyandou leaves one dead, several injured [VIDEO]
- Precious time: Nomcebo Zuma flaunts R3.9m watch on first state trip with King Mswati
- How to verify your prepaid electricity meter: Converting from KRN1 to KRN2
Yesterday’s News recap
