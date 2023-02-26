Daily news update: ANC blames state capture for greylisting, coalition declared invalid, top cop suspended

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ANC blames state capture for SA’s greylisting

The ANC said it is concerned that South Africa was greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday. It also called on government to implement strategies to prevent illicit money flows into the country.

“The decision is based on the assessment by the FATF that South Africa has eight areas of strategic deficiencies related to the effective implementation of our anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism laws that still require attention,” the party said.

It said South Africa has until November 2025 to address these deficiencies.

ANC, NFP and EFF coalition in KZN declared invalid

IFP councillor Clifford Ndabandaba was elected as the new mayor of Nongoma. Photo: Supplied

The ANC, NFP and EFF have not enjoyed their “victory” of ousting the IFP in the Nongoma Municipality leadership.

The Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday annulled the newly-elected coalition leadership of the ANC, NFP and the EFF.

This follows an urgent application by the IFP following its removal on Tuesday.

Mpumalanga police commissioner suspended over gifts

Mpumalanga police commissioner Semakaleng Daphney Manamela. Photo: Facebook/South African Police Service

Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, the police commissioner in Mpumalanga, has been placed on suspension.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Manamela was suspended by national commissioner General Fannie Masemola over allegations of misconduct.

Mathe would not provide reasons for the suspension. A report, however, alleges that Manamela was suspended over the many gifts she received from Mpumalanga’s police stations.

Double tragedy as Herbst family loses son, days before Paul’s funeral

Medi Response director Paul Herbst’s son Sevaughn and wife Linda Herbst. Photo: Facebook.

Three days before his father’s funeral, the son of Medi Response director and spokesperson Paul Herbst was killed in a motorbike accident on Saturday morning.

The tragic death of 28-year-old Sevaughn came days after Herbst’s death on Tuesday.

Herbst’s wife, Linda Herbst, confirmed the news on a Facebook post, saying she was numb and in disbelief.

Electoral Amendment Bill: Will Ramaphosa meet ConCourt’s deadline?

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the IEC results centre in Pretoria on 4 November 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a couple of days left to sign the Electoral Amendment Bill into law in order to abide by a Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order.

Parliament passed the Electoral Amendment Bill on Thursday after Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs finalised and adopted the legislation earlier this month.

This leaves Ramaphosa with days to approve the bill ahead of the 28 February deadline.

The ConCourt had greenlit another extension for Parliament in order to allow for more input from the public on the bill after the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) made amendments to the legislation.

City Power pulls workers from Westbury after Fast Guns gang boss gunned down

City Power said its worried for the safety of its employees in Westbury. Picture: Michel Bega

Johannesburg power utility City Power has warned that the eruption of gang violence in Westbury and surrounding areas is affecting service delivery and that it’s concerned about the safety of its employees.

This comes after the 38-year-old leader of the notorious Fast Guns gang Keenen Sheldon Ebrahim was gunned down in an apparent hit in the west of Johannesburg on Thursday.

The situation in Westbury, commonly known as Western, has been described as “volatile” and a “no-go zone” during a shutdown implemented after Ebrahim’s killing.

Chiefs sneak dull derby win over 10-man Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs’ Siyethemba Sithebe and Orlando Pirates’ Miguel Timm battle for possession in Saturday’s Soweto derby. Chiefs ran out 1-0 winners.

The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates showed clearly why Mamelodi Sundowns remain unchallenged in the domination in the DStv Premiership.

Considered the country’s biggest teams, Chiefs and Pirates huffed and puffed and failed to give a structured display.

The game, watched by thousands of fans at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon and millions more on television was played in patches but ended with Chiefs getting a lucky win.

