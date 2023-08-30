Daily news update: Senzo Meyiwa post-mortem results, Gauteng crime, Cricket/SABC drama

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s daily news update: Post-mortem results showed Senzo Meyiwa lived for ‘seconds or minutes after being shot’; and crime in Gauteng is up by 4%.

Meanwhile, cricket fans who do not have DSTV or SuperSport have been left disappointed by the SABC, and Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka was identified as a suitable Public Protector candidate.

South Africa is bracing for a complex weather pattern today which includes everything from extreme fire risks to persistent heatwaves and foggy conditions that could impair visibility on the roads.

Meanwhile, stage 4 load shedding has returned…

Meyiwa lived for ‘seconds’

Senzo Meyiwa’s post-mortem results have revealed the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper did not survive long after he was shot, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Tuesday.

Five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial stand in the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

The murder trial of five men accused of killing Meyiwa resumed in court on Tuesday, with Dr Johannes Steenekamp taking the stand as a new state witness.

Steenekamp, who is a retired specialist forensic pathologist, examined Meyiwa’s body at the Germiston mortuary two days after his death.

Crime up by 4% in Gauteng

Gauteng’s top cop has revealed the province has contributed 27.9% to the nation’s overall crime stats for the first quarter of 2023/2024.

Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela presented Gauteng’s crime stats for the first quarter dated 1 April to 30 June 2023 on Tuesday. Photo: Saps

Provincial Police Commissioner Elias Mawela presented Gauteng’s crime stats for the first quarter dated 1 April to 30 June 2023 on Tuesday.

Overall crime in Gauteng increased by 4%, 4 022 counts more than the same period in 2022.

Big blow for cricket fans

South African cricket fans who do not have DSTV or SuperSport have been left disappointed after the SABC confirmed it will not be broadcasting matches between the Proteas and Australia in the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Proteas fans will be stumped by no coverage of the Aussies tour on SABC. Picture: Twitter/All about cricket

The Proteas are gearing up to face rival Australia in a three-match T20 series starting in Durban on Wednesday night, 30 August 2023 at 6pm.

The T20 clash will be followed by a five-match ODI series.

Kholeka Gcaleka gets nod for PP role

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has been identified as the suitable candidate to fill the position of Public Protector and will be recommended to the National Assembly.

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February 2023. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The parliamentary ad hoc committee tasked with nominating a candidate to replace suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane met on Tuesday to consider its preferred candidate to lead the Chapter 9 Institution.

The meeting comes after the eight candidates were interviewed by members of the committee last week.

Laudium fire

Two women from the Itireleng informal settlement near Laudium allegedly responsible for the deaths of five children in a shack fire are facing five counts of culpable homicide.

Johannes Maswanganye, father of the five children that died in a shack fire in Itireleng, and his mother Johanna Maswanganye (R) 28 August 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Lindiwe Machaka, 39, and Zanele Machaka, 37, appeared at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The charred bodies of the five children, aged one, two, four, five and six, were found hugging each other in death after the shack they were left in at Itireleng informal settlement went up in flames on Sunday.

In other news today:

