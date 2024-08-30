Daily news update: Tshwane motion of no confidence withdrawn | Makhubele joins MK party | Walaza and Nkoana back on the podium

News today includes City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink will remain in office for at least two more weeks after the African National Congress (ANC) withdrew its motion of no confidence.

Meanwhile, Colleen Makhubele has resigned from the SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara) and joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Furthermore, fresh off their medal-winning performance at the Paris Olympics, junior sprinters Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana returned to the podium at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Peru in the early hours of Thursday morning (SA time).

News Today: 30 August 2024

The weather service has warned of high fire danger in the North West and Northern Cape, but otherwise it will be cold and cloudy in many regions. – full weather forecast here.

Brink slams ActionSA ‘betrayal’ as ANC withdraws motion of no confidence – for now

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink will remain in office for at least two more weeks after the African National Congress (ANC) withdrew its motion of no confidence.

Brink was scheduled to face the motion at a council meeting on Friday.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink during a council meeting on 25 July 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

There has been widespread speculation about the possible removal of Brink as the executive mayor after 17 months in office, fueled by a political rift between ActionSA and his party, the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Ekurhuleni speaker exposes abuse allegations of female councillors by male colleagues

The Speaker of Council in the City of Ekurhuleni, Nthabiseng Tshivhenga says female councillors need protection from their abusive male counterparts.

Tshivhenga was speaking during the opening address of a council meeting on Thursday.

City of Ekurhuleni council. Picture: Neil McCartney

“One of the troubling things is the abuse that many endure especially from male colleagues,” Tshivhenga said.

Colleen Makhubele resigns from Sara, joins MK party

Colleen Makhubele has resigned from the SA Rainbow Alliance (Sara) and joined the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

The former Johannesburg council speaker said former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party has become a “beacon of hope to unite and rally African leaders and their people”.

Colleen Makhubele speaks at a media briefing regarding the formation of an alliance between like minded political parties across SA called the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA), 15 Novembver 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

“This giant leap that I am taking today is a great and historical step towards a role and responsibility that we, as young leaders of South Africa, especially women leaders in this generation, must rise, be counted, and volunteer ourselves to carry,” she said.

Fast and the fraudulent 2: Hamilton Ndlovu’s supercar fleet gone in R8 million

Four vehicles from the much-bragged-about luxury fleet of personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud-accused Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu finally went under the hammer on Wednesday, 28 August.

The auction, facilitated by Park Village Auctions in Johannesburg, was held virtually with Ndlovu’s bright yellow Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 stealing the show.

Three Porsches and a Lamborghini Urus of Hamilton Ndlovu’s car collection were auctioned off by Park Village Auctions this week. Pictures: X and Park Village Auctions

The bidding for the Hamilton Holdings CEO’s luxury high-performance sports SUV, which began at R3 million, lasted all of four minutes…

Junior sprinters Walaza and Nkoana back on the podium at World U20 Champs

Fresh off their medal-winning performance at the Paris Olympics, junior sprinters Bayanda Walaza and Bradley Nkoana returned to the podium at the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Peru in the early hours of Thursday morning (SA time).

Walaza and Nkoana, who formed part of the SA 4x100m relay team that earned silver at the Paris Games earlier this month, lived up to the hype after qualifying among the favourites for the men’s 100m final at the age group showpiece.

Bradley Nkoana (left) and Bayanda Walaza have added World Athletics U-20 Championships medals to their Olympic relay medals. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Matric student Walaza won gold in 10.19 seconds and national junior record holder Nkoana grabbed bronze in 10.26. They were separated by Pooripol Boonson of Thailand who snatched silver in 10.22.

In other news today:

