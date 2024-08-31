Daily news update: Murder increases in 4 provinces | Women’s bodies dumped in pigsty | DA’s 15m Oppenheimer donation

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of The Citizen's top stories.

In today’s news, the latest crime statistics showed four provinces have seen increases in murder, a case is at court featuring men charged with murdering two women and dumping their bodies in a pigsty, and we look at the IEC’s quarterly report detailing the funding for political parties.

Also, it has emerged that for every abandoned baby that was rescued, two died, and fuel prices are still on track for sizeable cuts in September.

In entertainment, Stormers rugby player Wandile Simelani has paid lobola for his now-wife, Bianca Coster.

See today’s weather forecast.

News today: 31 August 2024

Crime stats: More than 500 people murdered per week in SA [VIDEO]

The latest crime statistics have shown that almost 6 200 people were murdered in three months, with four of the nine provinces in the country having recorded increases in murder cases.

Police recorded more than 153 637 contact crime cases between April and June 2024. Picture: Supplied

This was revealed by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Friday morning.

Continue reading

Limpopo pigsty murders: EFF demands meat industry cut ties with farm

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are demanding that the meat industry stop buying from Kwamakalane Farm, Limpopo, where two women were killed and their bodies were dumped in a pigsty.

The Limpopo pigsty murders suspects Zachariah Olivier, Adriaan de Wet, and William Musoro appeared at the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Friday for a formal bail hearing. Picture: Supplied.

South Africans were left shocked after two women, Maria Makgota, 47, and Locadia Ndlovu, 34, were brutally murdered and their alleged killers fed their bodies to their pigs.

Continue reading

Party funding: DA gets biggest donation – including R15m from Oppenheimer – as MK party makes first declaration

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that political parties have declared nearly R200 million in donations.

Ballot papers are seen as voters casts their votes at Welizibuko Primary School in Soweto on 29 May 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

On Friday, the commission issued its first quarterly report, revealing that 14 parties disclosed donations received between April 1 and June 30 this year, in compliance with the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA).

Continue reading

‘For every one found alive, two are dead’: SA’s alarming rate of baby abandonment

South Africa’s high rate of infant abandonment is getting worse – and becoming fatal.

Abandoned baby. Picture for illustration.

The concealment of birth is a crime in South Africa. Yet, Law For All says 3 500 unwanted babies are deserted every year.

Continue reading

Fuel prices are still on track for some sizeable cuts come next week due to a stronger rand and stable global oil prices boosting over-recoveries for both petrol and diesel.

Picture: iStock

September will be the fourth consecutive month for fuel price decreases, bringing petrol and diesel prices to their lowest levels since January 2024.

Continue reading

WATCH: Rugby star Wandile Simelani and Bianca Coster’s lobola ceremony

Stormers rugby player Wandile Simelani is officially off the market, having recently paid lobola for his now-wife, Bianca Coster.

Wandile Simelani has paid lobola for Bianca Coster. Pictures: Instagram

Bianca is an actress and internet personality, also famously recognised as the face behind the profile picture of Chris Excel, an online troll on X (formerly Twitter).

Continue reading

QnA on ‘Amadoda on the Verge…[1835-2025]’ with Athi-Patra Ruga ahead of solo exhibition

Renowned artist Athi-Patra Ruga is gearing up to unveil his solo exhibition, Amadoda on the Verge…[1835-2025].

Athi-Patra Ruga’s solo exhibition will be at BKhz Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: Instagram/@athipatra

The grand opening will be held at BKhz Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 31 August.

Continue reading

Ben-Jason Dixon says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to play for Boks against All Blacks

Breakout Springbok loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon is on the rise and is set to face the biggest challenge of his fledgling international career when he starts their Rugby Championship game against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Springbok loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon in action against Portugal in Bloemfontein last month. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Dixon is trying to follow in the steps of the incredible Pieter-Steph du Toit, who will be playing lock in the match, which opened the door for the Stormers star to step into his position for the important game.

Continue reading

Pirates’ Riveiro counting on home-ground advantage against City

Orlando Pirates will go into today’s MTN8 semifinal second leg against Cape Town City as hot favourites to reach their fifth final in three seasons (kick-off is at 3pm).

Jose Riveiro, Orlando Pirates coach during the 2024 MTN8 Media Day at Orlando Stadium, Soweto on Friday. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

The Buccaneers came back from Cape Town in the first leg with the all-important away goal and they only need a goalless draw to reach the final where they’ll meet the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town who play in the other semis on Sunday.

Continue reading

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Tshwane motion of no confidence withdrawn | Makhubele joins MK party | Walaza and Nkoana back on the podium