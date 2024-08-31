Daily news update: Murder increases in 4 provinces | Women’s bodies dumped in pigsty | DA’s 15m Oppenheimer donation
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, the latest crime statistics showed four provinces have seen increases in murder, a case is at court featuring men charged with murdering two women and dumping their bodies in a pigsty, and we look at the IEC’s quarterly report detailing the funding for political parties.
Also, it has emerged that for every abandoned baby that was rescued, two died, and fuel prices are still on track for sizeable cuts in September.
In entertainment, Stormers rugby player Wandile Simelani has paid lobola for his now-wife, Bianca Coster.
News today: 31 August 2024
Crime stats: More than 500 people murdered per week in SA [VIDEO]
The latest crime statistics have shown that almost 6 200 people were murdered in three months, with four of the nine provinces in the country having recorded increases in murder cases.
This was revealed by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on Friday morning.
Limpopo pigsty murders: EFF demands meat industry cut ties with farm
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are demanding that the meat industry stop buying from Kwamakalane Farm, Limpopo, where two women were killed and their bodies were dumped in a pigsty.
South Africans were left shocked after two women, Maria Makgota, 47, and Locadia Ndlovu, 34, were brutally murdered and their alleged killers fed their bodies to their pigs.
Party funding: DA gets biggest donation – including R15m from Oppenheimer – as MK party makes first declaration
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that political parties have declared nearly R200 million in donations.
On Friday, the commission issued its first quarterly report, revealing that 14 parties disclosed donations received between April 1 and June 30 this year, in compliance with the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA).
‘For every one found alive, two are dead’: SA’s alarming rate of baby abandonment
South Africa’s high rate of infant abandonment is getting worse – and becoming fatal.
The concealment of birth is a crime in South Africa. Yet, Law For All says 3 500 unwanted babies are deserted every year.
September fuel price update: Petrol and diesel still in line for major cuts
Fuel prices are still on track for some sizeable cuts come next week due to a stronger rand and stable global oil prices boosting over-recoveries for both petrol and diesel.
September will be the fourth consecutive month for fuel price decreases, bringing petrol and diesel prices to their lowest levels since January 2024.
WATCH: Rugby star Wandile Simelani and Bianca Coster’s lobola ceremony
Stormers rugby player Wandile Simelani is officially off the market, having recently paid lobola for his now-wife, Bianca Coster.
Bianca is an actress and internet personality, also famously recognised as the face behind the profile picture of Chris Excel, an online troll on X (formerly Twitter).
QnA on ‘Amadoda on the Verge…[1835-2025]’ with Athi-Patra Ruga ahead of solo exhibition
Renowned artist Athi-Patra Ruga is gearing up to unveil his solo exhibition, Amadoda on the Verge…[1835-2025].
The grand opening will be held at BKhz Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Saturday, 31 August.
Ben-Jason Dixon says it’s a ‘dream come true’ to play for Boks against All Blacks
Breakout Springbok loose forward Ben-Jason Dixon is on the rise and is set to face the biggest challenge of his fledgling international career when he starts their Rugby Championship game against the All Blacks at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Dixon is trying to follow in the steps of the incredible Pieter-Steph du Toit, who will be playing lock in the match, which opened the door for the Stormers star to step into his position for the important game.
Pirates’ Riveiro counting on home-ground advantage against City
Orlando Pirates will go into today’s MTN8 semifinal second leg against Cape Town City as hot favourites to reach their fifth final in three seasons (kick-off is at 3pm).
The Buccaneers came back from Cape Town in the first leg with the all-important away goal and they only need a goalless draw to reach the final where they’ll meet the winner between Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town who play in the other semis on Sunday.
Yesterday’s news recap
