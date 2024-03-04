Daily News update: FF+ calls BEE ‘new apartheid’ | Parliament speaker in R2.3m bribe scandal | Zulu king’s lawyers want KZN govt to pay his R9m legal bill

The Freedom Front Plus (FFPlus) says it will do away with affirmative action and BEE policies that were spearheaded by the governing African National Congress (ANC), calling BEE “new apartheid.”

Turning to the Parliament. the past has come to haunt Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngcakula after the revelation of R2,3 million in kickbacks she received from a service provider while she was defence minister.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini are demanding that the KwaZulu-Natal government cough up and pay his exorbitant R9 million legal bill.

BEE is ANC’s new apartheid, says FF+

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Pieter Groenewald presented his party’s plans to rebuild South Africa during its manifesto launch on Saturday ahead of the 2024 elections.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald at the launch of the party’s election campaign in Cape Town on 11 November 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Theo Jeptha

Groenewald said his party would scrap B-BBEE, affirmative action and all race-based quotas in all labour laws.

“Black economic empowerment is not the empowerment of the masses, it is the black elite enrichment system that’s all it is.

“It is only the politically connected people who get the benefits of BEE. The ANC created a new apartheid in South Africa, an apartheid of those who are politically connected and we the ordinary citizens and taxpayers of South Africa.

“That’s a crime against humanity if you talk about apartheid, now this is the new apartheid,” said Groenewald.

The event was held at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

R2,3m bribery investigation against Speaker

The Investigative Directorate (ID), an NPA unit, is probing bribing allegations against Parliament Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Her alleged R2,3 million bribery scandal was revealed in an affidavit deposited by Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the owner of Umkhombe Marine, a service provider at the Department of Defence.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula briefs the media in Cape Town on 8 February 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Ntsondwa-Ndlovu, who is the former chairperson of the South African Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD), was arrested and charged with fraud in 2020 related to the contracts.

She was released on R80 000 bail.

Zulu monarch’s lawyers demand R9m in owed legal fees

King Misizulu kaZwelithini’s litigation in the battle of the Zulu throne has racked up R9 million in legal fees.

Now his lawyers are demanding payment from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government. According to the Sunday Times, the lawyers have written to Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in a letter, demanding the outstanding fees from 2023.

Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini. Photo: Gallo Images.

The legal team have repeatedly sent invoices amounting to R8.5 million, but haven’t been paid yet.

In December, the North Gauteng High Court ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise King Misuzulu as the rightful heir to the throne, following the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in 2021, was unlawful and invalid.

Bulls relish win against Stormers

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, says they will savour the moment as they have waited for a long time for the victory against the Stormers.

The Bulls snapped their 0-7 losing streak to the Stormers in spectacular fashion in front of 50,026 fans in Pretoria on Saturday with White saying ahead of the game the streak would eventually end.

Bulls and Springboks legend Bakkies Botha and Jake White during their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images.

Speaking to the media following their first win over the Stormers in the URC, White was in good spirits, going on to compare their long-awaited victory to when former tennis player Vitas Gerulaitis ended his 16-game losing streak to Jimmy Connors.

End of the road for Khune at Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s time at Naturena is seemingly coming to a dismal end.

Rumours are that DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United are interested in signing the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

His agent, Thato Matuka, however, insists that no club has acquired about Khune’s services.

Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs (Philip Maete/BackpagePix)

Khune will see his contract with Chiefs expire at the end of the season and the club has already indicated that they will not renew it when it ends.

The Chiefs legend is currently on suspension after he reportedly arrived at training under the influence of alcohol.

Anele Mdoda’s stunning body transformation

Social media streets have been buzzing about Anele and the Club 94.7 presenter, Anele Mdoda’s glow-up and body transformation, with many fans commenting excitedly about how stunning Miss Mdoda is looking.

Anele Mdoda. Pictures: Instagram

Mdoda has however cleared all misconceptions cleared up all misconceptions, telling his close friend, Emmy winner Trevor Noah that her body was all-natural and transformed through hard work.

