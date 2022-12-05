Daily news update: Ramaphosa recused from ANC NWC meeting, another pitbull mauling, Jutskei drowning update

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves an African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee meeting, 4 December 2022, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec, after being recused from the meeting as the ANC leadership discusses his future. Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa stepped out of the ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting happening at Nasrec Convenction Centre on Sunday, to allow the committee to deliberate the controversial Phala Phala report.

The report into the alleged theft of $580 000 at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo has been the source for plenty of headaches for Ramaphosa this past week.

The party’s NWC is currently meeting at Nasrec, ahead of a meeting of the National Executive Committee on Monday.

Ramaphosa addressed journalists outside the venue on Sunday afternoon, after recusing himself, in order to allow the NWC space to discuss the report and his future.

Pit bull mauls ‘trespassing’ tavern patron to death in North West

A pit bull let loose in the yard of a tavern after it closed is one of two dogs euthanised after a man was mauled to death. (Photo for illustration by FADEL SENNA / AFP)

A 39-year-old man has been mauled to death by a pit bull at a tavern in Mogwase near Rustenburg in the North West.

The deceased was attacked at the tavern in the early hours of Saturday morning after it had closed for the night, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani confirmed.

Funani said the owner of the tavern released his dogs, as per usual, after locking up.

According to Funani, the man was trespassing, and entered the premises despite it being closed, after which he was attacked. The breeds of the other dogs are not yet known.

An inquest docket has since been opened, but no arrests have been made.

Update: Seven more bodies found after fifteen go missing in Jukskei River flash flood

ALEXANDRA, SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 21: The Stjwetla informal settlement near the Jukskei River on February 21, 2017 in Alexandra. (Photo for illustration only by Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)

Seven more bodies were recovered from the Jukskei River on Sunday, after Saturday’s flash floods which swept away a church group who were conducting a baptism ritual in the river.

This brings the total number of deceased to 9, while 6 remain missing.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the discovery of the seven bodies.

“Today we have managed to recover 7 bodies so far from the 15 bodies which are alleged to have been swept away last night during a Church ritual along Jukskei river stream in Bramley Park,” he told The Citizen.

“Last night 2 bodies were recovered and one person was rescued and transported to the nearest health care facility for further medical care. So far the total number of bodies recovered from last night is 9. The search and recovery operation still continues, and the death toll might still increase.”

