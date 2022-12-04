Daily news update: Jukskei River drowning, Five-year-old murdered, JubJub in hot water again & Opposition wants impeachment by Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Multiple bodies have been pulled from the Jukskei River, after flash floods apparently swept away several people in Johannesburg.

Part of Grayston Drive is currently closed as emergency medical services are scouring the area for survivors and more bodies.

According to Private Security company Vision Tactical, at least 20 bodies had been pulled from the river early on Saturday evening.

Grayston off-ramp closed as EMS recover bodies from Jukskei River. Picture: Vision Tactical

Police are investigating case in which a five-year-old was murdered with a spade and showed signs of being raped.

The girl’s body was discovered in her uncle’s house in Pendu Street in Kwanonqubela in Alexandria., in the Eastern Cape.

The police were alerted at 5:40 on Saturday morning by the child’s uncle, who is now the main suspect, about a person being assaulted in the house.

“On arrival, detectives found the brutally battered body of a five-year-old girl lying on the lounge floor. The suspect was very drunk and incoherent to give an account of what had happened,” said Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

Picture – iStock

Controversial rapper and TV personality, Molemo JubJub Maarohanye has been accused of abuse on the eve of the Moses Kotane Arts Festival that is expected to take place on this weekend at Moruleng

Stadium in North West and of which he is one of the orgnaisers.

His business partner, Keabetswe Mokoena through her lawyers Munyaitsi Attorney’s, on Friday instructed

Maarohanye to be “immediately” removed from participating in the festival.

Uyajola99 host Jub Jub (Molemo Maarohanye). Picture: Twitter

The Forum of all Opposition Political Parties are calling for President Cyril Ramphosa’s head to roll on Tuesday, when Parliament is expected to convene.

The forum, which consists of 10 opposition parties said not voting to impeach Ramaphosa on Tuesday “is not sensible and will not pass the rationality test.”

The parties had their 4th meeting on Friday in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

This follows the meetings held on 3, 10 and 17 August 2022 to deliberate on measures that opposition political parties should undertake to hold the president accountable.

