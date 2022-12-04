South Africa

News » South Africa

Citizen Reporter
Reporter
2 minute read
4 Dec 2022
5:00 am

Daily news update: Jukskei River drowning, Five-year-old murdered, JubJub in hot water again & Opposition wants impeachment by Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Grayston off-ramp closed as EMS recover bodies from Jukskei River
Grayston off-ramp closed as EMS recover bodies from Jukskei River. Picture: Vision Tactical

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Daily news update: 4 December

Twenty bodies pulled from Jukskei River after flash floods in Joburg

Multiple bodies have been pulled from the Jukskei River, after flash floods apparently swept away several people in Johannesburg.

Part of Grayston Drive is currently closed as emergency medical services are scouring the area for survivors and more bodies.

According to Private Security company Vision Tactical, at least 20 bodies had been pulled from the river early on Saturday evening.

ALSO READ: City of Joburg embarks on flood awareness campaign

Grayston off-ramp closed as EMS recover bodies from Jukskei River
Grayston off-ramp closed as EMS recover bodies from Jukskei River. Picture: Vision Tactical


Five-year-old murdered with spade, possibly raped by relative

Police are investigating case in which a five-year-old was murdered with a spade and showed signs of being raped.

READ MORE
Daily news update: Load shedding, Mpumalanga horror crash and police arrest ‘racist’ Belinda Magor

The girl’s body was discovered in her uncle’s house in Pendu Street in Kwanonqubela in Alexandria., in the Eastern Cape.

The police were alerted at 5:40 on Saturday morning by the child’s uncle, who is now the main suspect, about a person being assaulted in the house.

“On arrival, detectives found the brutally battered body of a five-year-old girl lying on the lounge floor. The suspect was very drunk and incoherent to give an account of what had happened,” said Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

ALSO READ: Woman allegedly raped on her way to report assault case at clinic in Mpumalanga

Child rape concept
Picture – iStock


JubJub in hot water again, for allegedly insulting, threatening his business partner

Controversial rapper and TV personality, Molemo JubJub Maarohanye has been accused of abuse on the eve of the Moses Kotane Arts Festival that is expected to take place on this weekend at Moruleng
Stadium in North West and of which he is one of the orgnaisers.

His business partner, Keabetswe Mokoena through her lawyers Munyaitsi Attorney’s, on Friday instructed
Maarohanye to be “immediately” removed from participating in the festival.

ALSO READ: Jub Jub raped me, he didn’t ‘smash’, says Amanda du-Pont

Uyajola99 host Jub Jub
Uyajola99 host Jub Jub (Molemo Maarohanye). Picture: Twitter

Start Ramaphosa’s impeachment process on Tuesday, say opposition parties

The Forum of all Opposition Political Parties are calling for President Cyril Ramphosa’s head to roll on Tuesday, when Parliament is expected to convene.

The forum, which consists of 10 opposition parties said not voting to impeach Ramaphosa on Tuesday “is not sensible and will not pass the rationality test.”

The parties had their 4th meeting on Friday in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

This follows the meetings held on 3, 10 and 17 August 2022 to deliberate on measures that opposition political parties should undertake to hold the president accountable.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s demise likely to scupper state capture crackdown

NEC meeting reconvened as Ramaphosa reportedly takes Phala Phala fight to court
President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa at Union Buildings on July 27, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Read more on these topics