Daily News Update: Zuma expelled from Sanco, DA manifesto launched, Former Proteas coach dies

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, cricket fans mourn the loss of former Proteas coach Mike Procter who passed away at the age of 77.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) launched its election manifesto on Saturday.

And in case you haven’t heard, Jacob Zuma has officially been booted off from the South African National Civil Organisation (Sanco).

News today: 18 February

If you’ve missed our top stories attending to your weekend obligations, don’t worry we’ll bring you up to speed.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way. Here’s our selection of our top stories to bring you up to speed.

Jacob Zuma has been expelled from Sanco KZN

Former president Jacob Zuma and Sanco’s provincial secretary Sizwe Cele. Image: X/@MbalulaFikile

Jacob Zuma has officially been expelled from the South African National Civil Organisation (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Sanco said the reason for the expulsion was Zuma‘s failure to attend the last three office bearer meetings since he was appointed.

Lawrence Dube has been appointed as acting provincial chair with immediate effect.

READ FULL STORY: Zuma out, Dube in: Sanco appoints new KZN chair

DA has launched its election manifesto

Members of the Democratic Alliance (DA) marching towards the Union Building for the party’s 2024 election manifesto on Saturday, 17 February, in Pretoria. Photo via X/ @DAGauteng

The Democratic Alliance (DA) launched its election manifesto on Saturday at the Union Buildings, Pretoria.

Party leader John Steenhuisen addressed hundreds of supporters, outlining the DA’s plans should they take office.

Key promises include ending load shedding and creating two million jobs.

READ MORE: ‘Blue machine in motion’: DA’s ‘solutions-driven’ manifesto in a nutshell

Former Proteas coach Mike Procter passed away

Clockwise from left: Mighty Mike Procter during his heyday as bowler and batsman, and in the role of International Cricket Council (ICC) match referee (bottom left). Photos: Wessel Oosthuizen/ Gallo Images and Prakash Sing/ AFP

Meanwhile, it was a somber Saturday for South African cricket following the passing of former Proteas coach Mike Procter.

The former sportsman suffered cardiac arrest last week while undergoing surgery at a private hospital in Umhlanga.

Sadly, he did not gain consciousness – passing on at the age of 77.

READ FULL STORY: Mike Procter: SA cricket great who always gave country his ‘best innings’, passes away

Postbank on Sassa grants cashless confusion

Postbank has already set the wheels in motion to stop cash payments of social grants at Post Office branches from April 2024. Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/Morapedi Mashashe

Postbank has confirmed that closure of Post Office cash payments for SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants was already underway.

Postbank announced in 2023, plans to migrate nearly half a million Sassa grant recipients to other payment channels.

The first phase of the process is expected to close by April 2024.

READ MORE: Sassa grants: Update and closure schedule of Post Office cash payment points

Rosemary Ndlovu investigator has been awarded and promoted

Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale, Sergeant Keshi Mabuna and Minister Bheki Cele at the SAPS Awards. Image: SAPS

Meanwhile, Rosemary Ndlovu investigator Sergeant Keshi Mabunda has been awarded the Police Minister’s Special Award – and promoted to captain.

Mabunda was recognised for his investigation of serial insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu, which led to a successful arrest.

He said: “I’m overwhelmed, but this is great motivation for me and other members as well, so hard work pays.”

READ FULL STORY: ‘Hard work pays’: Rosemary Ndlovu investigator gets top job

Bafana’s players celebrate after sealing the bronze medal. Picture: Ladjal Djaffar/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (Safa) said bonuses promises to Bafana Bafana would be paid out once the prize money has been received from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The national team returned from Côte d’Ivoire last week after finishing third place in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

READ MORE: ‘Hurry up and wait’? Safa on when it will pay Bafana bonuses

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates draw

Evidence Makgopa of Orlando Pirates challenged by Marcelo Allende of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Lastly, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates went head to head on the pitch last night in the DStv Premiership.

The much-anticipated match resulted in a 1-1 draw.

READ FULL STORY: 10-man Pirates hold Sundowns to a draw