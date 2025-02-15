Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Trump love’ at US embassy | ‘King of Crocodiles’ behind bars | Chidimma Adetshina’s mom detained

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News headlines on Saturday, 15 February 2025 includes a gathering of Afrikaans-speaking people at the American Embassy in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum to thank US President Donald Trump for his support.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed “King of Crocodiles” has been arrested for the horrific torture of a Nile crocodile of which the footage went viral.

Furthermore, the mother of Miss Universe Africa and Oceania, Chidimma Adetshina, was nabbed by authorities following her illegal re-entry into South Africa.

WATCH: White South Africans thank Donald Trump at US embassy for helping them

A group of Afrikaans-speaking gathered outside the American Embassy in Pretoria to deliver a memorandum to US President Donald Trump who has offered refugee status to Afrikaners in South Africa.

The gathering highlighted various grievances, including the Expropriation Act and other policies allegedly targeting white people.

A group of Afrikaners gathered outside the American Embassy in Pretoria to deliver a memorandum to US President Donald Trump. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

‘King of Crocodiles’ behind bars: Man faces criminal charges for brutal torture of crocodile

The self-proclaimed “King of Crocodiles” was arrested this week in a joint operation after shock footage of the man torturing a Nile crocodile went viral on TikTok in January this year.

Criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act will be pursued against the man who is now in police custody. He will appear in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 17 February.

A screengrab of footage showing the man kicking the crocodile repeatedly on the snout.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said an investigation was launched to identify the man after the disturbing videos emerged of him teasing, kicking and slashing the animal on the snout during the incident in Duthuni, a village near Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

Chidimma Adetshina’s mother detained in Cape Town

Law enforcement authorities in South Africa have detained Miss Universe Africa and Oceania Chidimma Adetshina’s mother, Anabela Rungo.

In a statement, the Department of Home Affairs said its investigators assisted by the South African Police Service (Saps) detained Rungo in Cape Town on Saturday morning.

Former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina. Picture: Instagram

Home Affairs says it withdrew Rungo’s South African documentation in September 2024 after discovering it had been fraudulently obtained.

Wild weather: Heavy rains prompt road closures amid flooding in Kruger National Park

Several roads have been closed following a severe bout of heavy rains which lashed the Kruger National Park on Friday evening.

On Saturday, the park’s disaster management teams were on high alert in Nxanatseni, which is situated north of the Kruger.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Thabazimbi drug bust: Police seize dagga worth R500k; arrest Zim nationals

A joint operation between Thabazimbi South African Police Service (Saps) and Koedoeskop farmers has led to the arrest of two Zimbabwean nationals and the seizure of dagga valued at approximately R500,000.

Image: Saps

URC result: Sharks outlast the Bulls, earning a bonus point at Loftus

What started as a tight game ended as one-way traffic as the Sharks ran away with a bonus-point win against the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Loftus on Saturday.

After a solid Bulls showing in the first half (10–7 to Sharks at the break) and a try early in the second half, the Sharks proved too good with three tries in a row to take a 29–19 win.

Sharks captain Vincent Tshituka is tackled by Jan-Hendrik Wessels during the game. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

