G20 banner removed as Lesufi and Solidarity trade accusations of racism and censorship

Solidarity threatened to take legal action against the Johannesburg city council

The Gauteng government has its hands full ahead of the G20 Summit later this month, with yet another attack on the city’s image.

First it was the destruction of new G20 signage near Nasrec, as well as vandalised streetlights and traffic signals along the R55 over the weekend. Then followed the 70-metre-long orange Solidarity billboard along M1 South between Smit Street and Empire Road welcoming leaders of the G20 Summit. The billboard described South Africa as the most racially regulated country in the world.

Banner removed after Lesufi gets involved

On Monday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi posted a photo of the Solidarity banner and captioned it as “racists are loud and clear”.

“They hate transformation and are busy vulgarising our efforts to build an all-inclusive country that recognises the injustices of apartheid. We must defeat them. To do that, we must bury our petty differences and unite like minds and push them back,” he wrote.

Lesufi later responded to Solidarity by saying they could mobilise their constituency as they wish, but it would not change their anti-transformation agenda.

“I am not a product of cowards. Racists are mindless, useless and selfish. Bring it on,” he added.

Legal action?

Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann said the movement is consulting with its legal team about possible legal action and criminal charges against the Johannesburg council, as well as against some of its officials and elected members.

“This follows confirmation from an advertising company that the Johannesburg city council removed a 70-metre Solidarity billboard because they did not like the message,” he said.

Hermann said the space is legally rented by an advertising agency.

“The giant advertisement welcomed leaders of the G20 summit to the most racially regulated country in the world. The sign was placed on the M1 South between Smit Street and Empire Road, and all the necessary processes were followed by an advertising agency,” he added.

Hermann said the vandalism and removal of the sign took place after Lesufi shared a photo of the sign on social media.

“In response to Lesufi, the Johannesburg mayoral committee member for safety and security, Mgcini Tshwaku, wrote on X: ‘Removed’. He also posted a video in which it appears that city council workers are removing the sign. Shortly afterwards, Lesufi wrote on X again, ‘Gone,’” he explained.

Joburg council accused of censorship

Hermann said the city council announced last week that strict action would be taken against criminals who vandalise their own G20 signs.

“Now, however, it appears that the city council itself is the criminal who removed and damaged Solidarity’s sign.

“It is clear that they did not want the message to be seen.

“All the rules were complied with. The city council told the agency that they did not like the message. The removal was not only unlawful but also improper censorship. It is an evil day when an authority can decide what can and cannot be said,” he added.

Hermann said the removal of the billboard was unlawful.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said he isn’t sure what the legislation or bylaws were regarding the spread of misinformation in public.

“It could be that it’s legitimate to remove the signboards from the wall, and quite frankly, I hope it is and there’s legislation that prevents them from spreading information in this way,” he said.

