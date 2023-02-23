‘Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini upheld timeless values in KZN,’ says Misuzulu

Siphumelele Khumalo

King MisuZulu has described his father’s legacy as one that upheld timeless values which the KwaZulu-Natal province and South Africa as a whole are built on.

Speaking at the Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, during his maiden speech ahead of the opening of the KZN provincial legislature, he said deceased Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu ensured that the Zulu monarchy was not only an institution for ceremonial occasions but also an institution of value that contributes to the country’s public service, social cohesion, cultural heritage, and economic imperatives.

Visionary king

“All will agree that in the past years we had the blessing of being led by a visionary king. With almost 50 years on the throne, Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was both the longest reigning and oldest monarch.

“His long service underlined how tradition serves as a source of unity in society and as a tangible proof of common values, which bind communities together in evolving times. He upheld the timeless values upon which our province and the country are built: tradition, respect, wisdom, and deference,” said Misuzulu.

‘Pillar of the Zulu nation’

He also honoured his deceased mother Queen Mother Mantfombi for the role she played in in reviving culture and promoting women as an integral part of the nation.

According to Misuzulu, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu relied on her a lot for advice and inherently became a pillar not only to him but also to the Zulu nation.

“Having said this, I would be remiss if I do not take this opportunity to thank all the Queen Mothers who spent their lives with the late King and Queen Mother.

“I wish to pay tribute to Queen Mother MaDlamini of KwaKhethomthandayo, Queen Mother okaMathe of KwaDlamahlahla, Queen Mother MaNdlovu of KwaLinduzulu, Queen Mother MaMchiza of eNyokeni and Queen Mother okaMafu of Ondini. These are and will be my Queen Mothers for as long as I live; and I am and will be their Prince for as long as they live.”

Death and life

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini, 72, died in March 2021 after his admission to hospital on 7 February to deal with his diabetes.

Queen Mother Mantfombi, 65, died in April 2021l, a month after the death of her husband, King Goodwill Zwelithini.

King Misuzulu was appointed as the king of the Zulu nation however his traditional coronation did not take place until 20 August 2022 after the customary entering the cattle kraal ceremony, ‘ukungena esibayeni’.

The King was crowned and recognised by the government and Anglican church only on 29 October 2022.

