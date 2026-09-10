In case you missed it: Zuma disbands task team again | ‘Jou ma se ****’ – Majodina | Transnet posts profit for 1st time in 4 years

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thurday, 10 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes President of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Jacob Zuma, has removed Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi as the mayoral candidate for the City of eThekwini days after she was announced as the face of the party in that metro.

Meanwhile, political analysts have warned that Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina’s alleged swearing at a disabled resident during a community meeting reinforces perceptions that ANC leaders are detached and arrogant, saying such incidents could cost the party votes.

Furthermore, South Africa’s state-owned freight transport and logistics company Transnet has posted a profit for the first time since 2022.

Weather tomorrow: 11 September, 2026

It will be mostly warm and cool in the country on Friday, 11 September, with isolated showers, thundershowers and/or rain expected in the Free State, the three Capes and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

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Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

President of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), Jacob Zuma, has removed Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi as the mayoral candidate for the City of eThekwini days after she was announced as the face of the party in that metro.

Hlophe-Mkhwanazi is reportedly under investigation for allegedly manipulating councillor candidate lists that were submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The party has also removed her and Sibonelo Maphumulo from the National Party Liaison Committee (NPLC).

CONTINUE READING: Zuma disbands top task team again, removes mayoral candidate amid MK Party election candidate list fiasco

‘He didn’t escape on his own’: Who let Rooigrond prisoner loose?

Picture: iStock

Prison escapee Edward Khomotso Madiba has been caught after spending three days on the run, with Correctional Services claiming it was an inside job.

Madiba escaped from Rooigrond Maximum Correctional Centre near Mahikeng in the North West on Sunday.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) had launched a manhunt, with preliminary investigations indicating that the inmate cut through the burglar-bar door of the single cell.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He didn’t escape on his own’: Who let Rooigrond prisoner loose?

WATCH: Analysts warn Majodina swearing at disabled resident reinforces perception ANC leaders are detached and arrogant

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Political analysts have warned that Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina’s alleged swearing at a disabled resident during a community meeting reinforces perceptions that ANC leaders are detached and arrogant, saying such incidents could cost the party votes.

Majodina has once again faced backlash, this time after a video showed her appearing to swear at a disabled resident during a community meeting in the Kouga Municipality this week.

The meeting, held in Loerie, turned chaotic after a resident who was being escorted out of the venue reportedly swore at Majodina.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Analysts warn Majodina swearing at disabled resident reinforces perception ANC leaders are detached and arrogant

Petition against Eskom’s 8.83% tariff hike passes 5 700 signatures as public hearing looms

The DA says Eskom’s promise to keep tariff increases in the ‘single digits’ offers little comfort to consumers. Picture: Gallo Images

A civil society petition opposing Eskom’s proposed 2027-28 electricity price increase has surged from under 2 000 signatures to nearly 5 800 in days, ahead of the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) public hearing on 8 October.

The petition organised by the Better Governance Initiative (BGI) objecting to Eskom’s proposed 8.83% electricity tariff increase for the 2027-28 financial year had gathered more than 5 800 signatures by Thursday, up from just 1 800 on Monday.

The petition’s growth reflected mounting public frustration with the proposed increase, which Eskom submitted to Nersa on 31 July 2026 as part of its Retail Tariff Structural Adjustment application for the 2027-28 financial year.

CONTINUE READING: Petition against Eskom’s 8.83% tariff hike passes 5 700 signatures as public hearing looms

Transnet posts profit for the first time in four years, but still long way to go to recovery

Transnet made a profit of R4.6 billion during the 2026 financial year. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

South Africa’s state-owned freight transport and logistics company Transnet has posted a profit for the first time since 2022.

However, group CEO Michelle Phillips noted that it still has a long way to go to recovery.

Transnet released its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2026 on Thursday, revealing a profit of R4.6 billion, a “100% improvement” from last year. The company made a loss of R1.9 billion in 2025.

CONTINUE READING: Transnet posts profit for the first time in four years, but still long way to go to recovery

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Zim matrics back in SA for final exams | Fuel shock looms | Who is Adv Annelene van den Heever?