In case you missed it: Zim matrics back in SA for final exams | Fuel shock looms | Who is Adv Annelene van den Heever?

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 9 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Grade 12 Zimbabwean school pupils who were forced to leave South Africa in the wake of the June 30 deadline are being brought back to prepare for and write their final matric examinations.

Meanwhile, South African motorists face a devastating October as petrol and diesel prices surge toward new all‑time highs.

Furthermore, The Citizen delves into the list of controversial clients of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s lawyer Advocate Annelene van den Heever.

Weather tomorrow: 10 September 2026

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers possible across the southern and northeastern parts of South Africa. Full weather forecast here.

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Zimbabwean Grade 12 pupils brought back to SA to write matric exams

Picture: iStock

Grade 12 Zimbabwean school pupils who were forced to leave South Africa in the wake of the June 30 deadline for immigrants to leave the country are being brought back this week to prepare for and write their final matric examinations.

The process is being facilitated by the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Coordinating Committee (ZEPCC) Academy, which has appealed to affected pupils to return to SA ahead of the October National Senior Certificate examinations.

With the exams only weeks away, displaced pupils have a limited window in which to return, settle into accommodation and resume preparations.

CONTINUE READING: Zimbabwean Grade 12 pupils brought back to SA to write matric exams

Fuel shock looms: October set to smash South Africa’s price records – Here’s how much you might pay

A fuel price shock looms for motorists. Picture: iStock

South African motorists face a devastating October as petrol and diesel prices surge toward new all‑time highs, piling fresh pain onto households already battered by a shrinking economy and global conflict.

South Africans, especially motorists, are already battling several fuel price increases in a difficult economic climate that has put a strain on households as families try to make ends meet.

South Africa’s economy has also taken a step backwards, with gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 0.2% in the second quarter of 2026, a setback that could be felt far beyond the country’s economic figures.

CONTINUE READING: Fuel shock looms: October set to smash South Africa’s price records – Here’s how much you might pay

From AKA’s murder case to Cat Matlala: The high-profile clients of Adv Annelene van den Heever

⁠Adv Annelene van den Heever at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on April 17, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

When a video surfaced of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala angrily confronting his legal representative in court on 8 September, curious netizens quickly wondered who the fearless woman beside him was.

Podcaster Sol Phenduka commented, ” I doubt Mr Matlala would touch her . She seems connected to way more dangerous people “. This got Netizens curious about who some of those people are.

Advocate Annelene van den Heever is one of South Africa’s better-known criminal defence advocates. She has built her career around representing clients in some of the country’s most closely watched criminal and public interest cases.

CONTINUE READING: From AKA’s murder case to Cat Matlala: The high-profile clients of Adv Annelene van den Heever

Phala Phala impeachment committee freezes evidence leader process as EFF heads to court

Makashule Gana at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 21 May 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The appointment of a chief evidence leader for the parliamentary impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala scandal has been put on ice after MPs resolved to defend their decision to withdraw Advocate Thandazani Madonsela’s nomination.

The Section 89 impeachment committee voted on Wednesday, 9 September 2026, to oppose a legal challenge brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over Madonsela’s removal from consideration for the position.

The dispute follows the committee’s decision earlier this month to reverse its recommendation that Madonsela serve as the inquiry’s chief evidence leader.

The EFF has since indicated that it has approached the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town to challenge that withdrawal.

CONTINUE READING: Phala Phala impeachment committee freezes evidence leader process as EFF heads to court

Sky, the K9, dies in police care

Picture used for illustrative purposes. Image: iStock

Warning: This article contains descriptive accounts that some readers may find distressing.

Sky, the beloved Saps K9 who captured national sympathy after being catastrophically injured at the Roodeplaat veterinary and training facility, has been euthanised.

Her condition deteriorated severely overnight, with vets warning that surgery and anaesthesia were now too dangerous.

On Monday morning, she was found seriously injured in her kennel at the Saps veterinary facility at Rondeplaat after trying to escape it.

CONTINUE READING: Sky, the K9, dies in police care

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Murder fugitive admits firearm charge | Unverified IDs on ANC election lists | GDP decline