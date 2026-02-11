In case you missed it: Resident confronts Morero over water | ‘You can be the white Mogotsi’ | 12-hour vigil sparks outrage

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 11 February 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes that City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has admitted that residents who have not had water at all are in “day zero”, and on Wednesday, an angry resident confronted him about the crisis.

Meanwhile, fraud investigator Paul O’Sullivan has firmly denied allegations that he is an information peddler as he faced intense questioning from members of Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Furthermore, a 12-hour “National Prayer for Senzo Mchunu” scheduled for Valentine’s Day at Mbombela Civic Centre has ignited intense reactions across social media. These range from heartfelt support to outright ridicule.

Weather tomorrow: 12 February, 2026

Severe thunderstorms are expected in six provinces on Thursday, 12 February, with a yellow level 4 warning issued for parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of hot and humid conditions in the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

‘You can smell me, I haven’t had water for 24 days’ – angry resident confronts Morero over water crisis

City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero confronted by angry resident. Picture: Screengrab

City of Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has admitted that residents who have not had water at all are in “day zero”, and on Wednesday, an angry resident confronted him about the crisis.

Morero was addressing the media at the Brixton Water Reservoir as the city battles dry taps and leaking pipes that have contributed to Joburg’s latest water woes as it teeters on the brink of day zero.

Angry and frustrated residents took to the streets in various parts of the city, including Melville, Parktown West, Mayfair, Greenside, Parkview and Emmarentia, which have been without water for nearly 20 days.

Dirco wants greater push for reparations from former colonial nations

Picture: iStock

Parliamentarians have debated how South Africa can play a role in securing hundreds of trillions of dollars in reparations from Europe and the United States.

A 2023 meeting of the African Union (AU) and Caribbean counterparts declared the need to ramp up pressure on former colonial and imperial powers to atone for past injustices.

Despite billions in aid and investment having flowed into Africa via western nations, African leaders remain adamant that the historical bill remains unpaid.

‘You can be the white Brown Mogotsi’: MPs accuse Paul O’Sullivan of not being truthful

Paul O’Sullivan testifies before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on 10 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

Fraud investigator Paul O’Sullivan has firmly denied allegations that he is an information peddler as he faced intense questioning from members of Parliament’s ad hoc committee.

O’Sullivan returned to the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on Wednesday for a second day of testimony before the committee, which is probing alleged corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s justice system.

The hearing turned confrontational when ANC MP Xola Nqola asked O’Sullivan whether he could be considered a “habitual liar”, a “name dropper” or an “information peddler”.

32 Ipid investigators handle over 12 000 cases in Gauteng alone

Picture: Gallo Images

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigators are drowning in case loads, as complaints about police officers pile up.

Ipid acting national head of investigations Thuso Keefelakae appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday and discussed the backlogs plaguing Ipid.

“We are sitting at 11 947 cases and we have the active cases that were still under investigation as of the end of December 2025. We were sitting with 2 456. And the trend, chairperson, is that come the end of the financial year, we would be having 14 000 of the cases that are still active,” Keefelakae said.

12-hour national prayer vigil for suspended Senzo Mchunu angers netizens

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testifies at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 16 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

A 12-hour “National Prayer for Senzo Mchunu” scheduled for Valentine’s Day at Mbombela Civic Centre has ignited intense reactions across social media. These range from heartfelt support to outright ridicule.

The event flyer, circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), promises gospel performances and pastoral leadership. However, it has become the latest twist in a scandal that has rocked South Africa’s law enforcement and political landscape.

Sithembiso Mshengu, Mchunu’s spokesperson, said the prayer is not sanctioned, but the organisers sought permission and received a nod from the suspended minister.

