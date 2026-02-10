In case you missed it: ButtaNutt peanut butter recalled | O’Sullivan testifies | Shebeshxt allegedly caught with prohibited items

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 10 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the National Consumer Commission has recalled selected ButtaNutt peanut butter spreads.

Meanwhile, fraud examiner Paul O’Sullivan finally has denied claims that he is a foreign agent or former spy during his appearance before parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Furthermore, musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke has reportedly landed in further trouble with the law after being charged while already in police custody.

Weather tomorrow: 11 February 2026

The South African Weather Service says heavy downpours, lightning, and damaging winds are forecast across KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape, while extreme fire danger grips the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Warning: These peanut butter products have been recalled due to unsafe toxin levels

Picture: © uckyo – Fotolia.com

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has recalled selected ButtaNutt peanut butter spreads after detecting unsafe levels of aflatoxin.

The NCC said it received a product recall notification from the manufacturer on Monday. It said the recall is due to higher-than-legally-acceptable levels of aflatoxin detected in the product.

“The affected products failed to meet the quality standards as set out under the Department of Health’s Regulation R.1145 Governing Tolerance of Fungus-Produced Toxins in Foodstuffs. Aflatoxin may lead to health complications, including nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.”

CONTINUE READING: Warning: These peanut butter products have been recalled due to unsafe toxin levels

‘My loyalty is to South Africa’: Paul O’Sullivan denies being foreign agent

Paul O’Sullivan testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 10, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Fraud examiner Paul O’Sullivan finally appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on Tuesday, where he denied claims that he is a foreign agent or former spy during a tense exchange over his background.

O’Sullivan was testifying before the committee investigating allegations of corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s law enforcement structures.

His appearance followed testimony by several witnesses, including KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who implicated him.

Addressing allegations raised by Mkhwanazi, O’Sullivan rejected claims that he was acting as a foreign agent because he holds multiple citizenships. He revealed that he was born in England to Irish parents and grew up in Ireland, and currently holds Irish, British and South African citizenship.

CONTINUE READING: ‘My loyalty is to South Africa’: Paul O’Sullivan denies being foreign agent bells at Kruger National Park

Shebeshxt allegedly caught with banned items inside holding cell

Rapper Shebeshxt at the 45th Anniversary Of COSAS at Mehlareng Stadium in Thembisa on May 24, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Congress of South African Students (COSAS) is an anti-apartheid student organisation established in 1979 in the wake of the June 16 Soweto Uprisings in 1976. Picture via Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Lekompo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke has reportedly landed in further trouble with the law after being charged while already in police custody.

The incident allegedly took place at the Polokwane holding cells, where officials are said to have discovered prohibited items during a routine search.

According to reports, the musician was charged on Tuesday morning after authorities allegedly found a smartphone, empty sachets containing remnants of an unknown substance, and a pipe believed to be used for smoking drugs in his possession.

CONTINUE READING: Shebeshxt allegedly caught with banned items inside holding cell

Joburg residents ‘effectively living under day zero conditions’

Running on empty. Picture: AFP/Franck Fife

As the hot weather continues unabated in Gauteng, civil society group WaterCAN has warned Johannesburg is facing a widespread and escalating water crisis, with residents across the city “effectively living under day zero conditions.”

“Day Zero” refers to the critical moment when a city’s water supply reaches such low levels that authorities must drastically restrict access to water.

WaterCAN said communities in Kensington, Emmarentia, Meldene, and many other areas fed by the Hursthill, Alexander Park, and Berea reservoirs continue to experience prolonged water outages lasting days and, in some cases, nearly 20 days.

“The situation is further compounded by what can be described as a balancing act of water supply among the President Park, Grand Central, and Eland reservoirs in Midrand, leaving residents with unstable, unpredictable access to water.”

CONTINUE READING: Joburg residents ‘effectively living under day zero conditions’

‘Good news for South Africa’s rhino poaching fight, but alarm bells at Kruger National Park

Park rangers approach the rhino carefully. Picture: Facebook

South Africa has achieved a milestone in its fight against foot-and-mouth disease with the release of the first locally manufactured vaccine in nearly two decades.

The Agricultural Research Council’s Onderstepoort facility produced the initial batch of 12 900 doses, with production set to scale up to 20 000 doses weekly by March.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen described the achievement as crucial for the country’s biosecurity strategy.

“This vaccine will ensure South Africa’s vaccine sovereignty in dealing with foot-and-mouth disease. Never again will we have to, unless we’re required to for the sake of volume, go to other countries to rely on the vaccine,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Good news for South Africa’s rhino poaching fight, but alarm bells at Kruger National Park

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: O’Sullivan to testify in person | KZN driver busted evading arrest | ‘Skeem Saam’ hits 4.5m viewers