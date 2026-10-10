In case you missed it: 19 arrested over immigrant protests | Gupta-linked companies convicted | Touring in a Ferrari

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 10 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, protests against illegal immigrants continue, with 19 arrested in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, since Thursday.

In the courts, two company directors and three mining companies linked to the fugitive Gupta family have been convicted of fraud and money laundering involving R107.5 million.

While the Guptas are far from the road to prison, the transport department has made some interesting changes, proposing that driver’s and learner’s licences no longer be used as general identification documents.

On the roads, we take a look at the Ferrari Amalfi and are impressed by its everyday versatility.

And in case you missed the major story overnight, Idac Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Santhos Manilall has resigned.

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Home Affairs 19 suspects arrested in Durban amid protests against illegal immigration

Police fired rubber bullets after clashes erupted in Durban. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal / AFP.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have arrested 19 suspects since Thursday amid protests against illegal immigration.

In July, the Constitutional Court ruled that refugees and asylum seekers must be given the opportunity to access processing centres, regardless of whether they entered South Africa illegally.

On Saturday, police confirmed the arrest of 19 suspects, with 15 arrested on Friday night following violent protests in Durban and surrounding suburbs. Four suspects were arrested on Thursday for attempted murder and discharging a firearm in public.

CONTINUE READING: 19 suspects arrested in Durban amid protests against illegal immigration

Two directors, Gupta-linked companies convicted of R107.5m fraud, money laundering

Picture File: Ronica Ragavan, the director of the Gupta’s company Islandsite Investments Pty Ltd, appearing at the North Gauteng High Court on 28 March 2017 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has convicted two company directors and three mining companies for fraud and money laundering involving R107.5 million linked to two mine rehabilitation trusts.

The court convicted Ronica Ragavan, Pushpaveni Ugeshni Govender, Optimum Coal Mine (Pty) Ltd, Koornfontein Mines (Pty) Ltd and Tegeta Exploration and Resources (Pty) Ltd of the offences.

The former Deputy Director General of the then Department of Mineral Resources, Maleatlana Joel Raphela, was found not guilty on all counts.

CONTINUE READING: Two directors, Gupta-linked companies convicted of R107.5m fraud, money laundering

Proposed changes to Traffic Regulations to affect South Africans and foreigners

A South African ID book and driver’s licence. Picture: Gallo Images/Nicolene Olckers

The department of Transport plans to amend the National Road Traffic Regulations to ensure driver’s and learner’s licences are not used as general identification documents.

The new regulations will affect Traffic Register Number (TRN) certificates, Learner’s and Driving Licences.

According to the department, the need to amend the regulations stems from a 2023 investigation by the department, assisted by the department of Home Affairs. It revealed widespread abuse of TRNs and other road traffic documents used as identity documents.

CONTINUE READING: Proposed changes to Traffic Regulations to affect South Africans and foreigners

Idac confirms Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Manilall has resigned

The entrance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has confirmed that Santhos Manilall has resigned as the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions at Idac.

Idac confirmed that the advocate tendered his resignation following media reports speculating that he had resigned.

Manilall’s last day will be on 31 October 2026.

He is the state prosecutor for the controversial South African Police Service (Saps)-Medicare24 tender case.

CONTINUE READING: Idac confirms Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Manilall has resigned

Grand touring of the dynamic kind in the Ferrari Amalfi

The Ferrari Amalfi is a sports car that evolves the Grand Tourer concept. Picture: Supplied

It’s almost bizarre to think that the Amalfi is the entry point into the Ferrari brand. This Grand Tourer (GT) comes across as so much more than this.

The Ferrari Amalfi is a true sports car first and a GT second. Which means it combines extremely high performance with great everyday versatility.

CONTINUE READING: Grand touring of the dynamic kind in the Ferrari Amalfi

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Home Affairs withdraws asylum directive | Pillay wins Nobel Prize | World record for swimmer Coetzé