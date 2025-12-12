In case you missed it: IR loses matric results bid | 1 dead in KZN temple collapse | Malema gives Ramaphosa his flowers

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 13 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Gauteng High Court has dismissed the Information Regulator’s bid to halt the publication of the 2025 matric results.

Meanwhile, one person has died after a temple under construction collapsed in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal.

Furthermore, EFF leader Julius Malema has applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa for his response to US President Donald Trump’s hostility towards South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 13 December 2025

Saturday will be dominated by widespread thunderstorms, heavy downpours, strong winds and a real risk of flooding in several areas. Coastal regions, especially in the Western Cape, will also face damaging waves and rough sea conditions. Full weather forecast here.

‘Fanciful’ bid to block publication of 2025 matric results dismissed

Picture: Boksburg Advertiser

The Gauteng High Court has dismissed the Information Regulator’s bid to halt the publication of the 2025 matric results, upholding an appeal by the Department of Basic Education.

The crushing judgment in the matter was handed down on Friday.

The court dismissed the regulator’s arguments as “fanciful” and likened its stance to “a poorly constructed thought experiment”.

The judgment is the latest in an ongoing battle over whether the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results could be published in newspapers using pupils’ examination numbers.

One dead in KZN temple collapse, others trapped under rubble (PICS)

Rescue teams are on site amid voice notes from survivors. Picture: Rusa

One person has died after a temple under construction collapsed in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with several others still trapped beneath the rubble.

The four-storey building collapsed on Friday, with trapped survivors sending voice notes from under the temple.

Several people are believed to be trapped after the temple collapsed at around 12:10pm at River Range Ranch in Verulam.

Malema gives Ramaphosa his flowers over Trump response

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: EFF/X

EFF leader Julius Malema has applauded President Cyril Ramaphosa for the country’s response to US President Donald Trump’s hostility towards South Africa.

In what has been described as a “sudden” shift by former president Thabo Mbeki, Trump has made it clear that South Africa is no longer in his good books.

During the EFF’s media briefing on Thursday, Malema applauded Ramaphosa for keeping a cool head under the circumstances.

“Ramaphosa handled this saga very well. If it were me, it would have been worse. You see, that’s the thing with diplomacy and radicalism and all of that. You ought to strike a balance,” said Malema.

Soweto Marathon runner Dezirée du Plessis dies after being hit by taxi

Dezirée du Plessis participating in the City 2 City ultra-marathon in Pretoria earlier this year. Picture: Supplied

Dezirée du Plessis, a 45-year-old runner who was hit by a taxi during the Soweto Marathon last month, has died in hospital.

Du Plessis, a mother of two from Pretoria, was struck by a vehicle during the annual race on 29 November and underwent emergency surgery due to intracranial haemorrhage (bleeding on the brain).

She was unable to recover, however, and her sister Marijke Miller confirmed on Friday morning that she had succumbed to her injuries.

One person spent more than R460 000 on Uber Eats in 2025 – Here’s what South Africans ordered the most

Picture: iStock

Uber Eats has released its 2025 South Africa Cravings Report, showing the country’s most-ordered items. The report also provides insights into how delivery habits evolved over the year.

Ntsoaki Nsibanyoni, Uber Eats general manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, said the report highlights how diverse the nation’s food culture is.

“Whether it’s late-night orders, high-value treats, heartfelt request notes, or the fastest deliveries in the country, people are embracing convenience with personality,” she added.

According to the report, fried chicken remained the top item for the second consecutive year, topping searches in every city. Paired with pap, it was the most popular combination. Malva pudding was the second most-ordered item.

