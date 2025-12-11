In case you missed it: Matric exam breach | NDPP interviews | Broos remarks under fire

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 11 December 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the basic education department has confirmed irregularities in six matric exam scripts in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, former Investigating Directorate (ID) head Hermione Cronje on Thursday revealed that she had long aspired to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Furthermore, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has found himself in hot water after he made frustrated remarks during a press conference on Wednesday.

Weather tomorrow: 12 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of possible flooding in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and North West, while rough seas are expected to disrupt travel and beach activities in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Matric exam breach: Siviwe Gwarube confirms irregularities in six exam scripts in Gauteng

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The basic education department has confirmed irregularities in six matric exam scripts in Gauteng.

The department on Wednesday confirmed that it had identified a breach during the marking process for the 2025 National Senior Certificate (NSC) final examinations.

Addressing the media at an urgent briefing on Thursday, following the identification of an examination breach during the marking of the 2025 papers, Gwarube said it was the markers’ diligence that led to the detection of the breach.

Is Ipid liable in hit on Marius van der Merwe?

Marius van der Merwe. Picture: Hein Kaiser

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is under fire after the assassination of private security boss and whistle-blower Marius van der Merwe.

There are questions about whether his death could have been averted had the police watchdog acted swiftly.

His explosive testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry revived questions about the watchdog’s failure to act on a 2022 murder case it has handled for three years with no resolution.

NDPP interviews: Hermione Cronje says NPA dysfunction drove her to resign twice

Former Investigating Directorate (ID) head Hermione Cronje during her National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) interview on 11 December 2025. Picture: GCIS

Former Investigating Directorate (ID) head Hermione Cronje on Thursday revealed that she had long aspired to lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

But she described severe internal dysfunction at the institution — problems that she says ultimately pushed her out of the NPA twice.

Cronje appeared as the fifth candidate on day two of the interview process in Pretoria to select a successor for current NDPP Shamila Batohi, who will retire in January 2026.

‘Renew or perish’: ANC NEC member addresses vote-buying and money politics

Delegates at the ANC National General Council meeting on 9 December 2025 in Boksburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Fébé Potgieter-Gqubule says the party is concerned about the use of money to secure leadership positions.

She was speaking at a media briefing on Thursday at the Birchwood hotel, where the ANC is holding its National General Council (NGC).

Her remarks follow allegations that delegates at the ANC Greater Johannesburg regional conference were given money to vote for particular candidates. The issue of vote buying has been recurring in different elective conferences of the party.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos. Picture: Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has found himself in hot water after he made frustrated remarks during a press conference on Wednesday.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has accused Broos of racism and misogyny for comments he made about defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his female agent, Basia Michaels.

The UDM wrote to the South Africa Football Association (Safa) and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday to demand action be taken against the national team’s boss.

