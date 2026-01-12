In case you missed it: Class of 2025 | MK party shuffle | Body found in pupil search

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 12 January 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the matric Class of 2025 has achieved a pass rate of 88%.

Meanwhile, the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party have removed two members from key positions within the organisation.

Furthermore, a body of a male was found at the Vaal River on Monday as teams continued their search for the missing 17-year-old pupil from Hoërskool Driehoek.

Weather tomorrow: 13 January 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued orange-level warnings for severe rainfall and flooding in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, with risks ranging from mudslides to displacement of communities.

Meanwhile, heatwaves, extreme fire danger and humidity are also forecast across several provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Matric results: Class of 2025 achieves 88% pass rate

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

The matric Class of 2025 has achieved a pass rate of 88%.

The official National Senior Certificate (NSC) exam results were announced by Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube on Monday evening.

The latest pass rate is an increase 0.7% over last year’s 87.3%.

Top IEB students: Matric is more than just studying – it’s about fighting for survival and giving back

Picture: Jacques Nelles

Whether it was overcoming procrastination and self-doubt or studying while the lights were out, some of the country’s top independent school students have overcome challenges and long study sessions to excel.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) achieved an overall pass rate of 98.31%, with all candidates who successfully completed the 2025 IEB NSC examinations achieving a pass that qualifies them to study further. Individual candidates received their personal results on Monday afternoon.

According to Umalusi, a total of 927 143 candidates wrote the NSC examinations in 2025, through the Department of Basic Education (DBE), IEB, and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (Sacai). Of these, 903 561 full-time and part-time candidates wrote under the DBE, while 17 414 sat for the IEB exams, and 6 168 candidates wrote through Sacai.

MK party shuffles chief whip and treasurer-general positions

Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party have removed two members from key positions within the organisation.

The party made the announcement on Monday afternoon, following deliberations between the party’s leader Jacob Zuma and national officials.

The position changes are with immediate effect and include the reinstatement of a formerly suspended member.

GNU partner accuses Lamola of ‘abdication’ of responsibility over naval drill

A Chinese naval vessel docked at Simon’s Town. Picture: SANDF

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has issued a strong statement rebuking Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola.

The party accused the minister of allowing the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to dictate the nation’s foreign policy by hosting the Exercise Will for Peace 2026 naval drill.

China is currently leading a naval drill in South African waters featuring Russian and Iranian vessels, an exercise that comes amid a tense international political climate.

Body found during search for missing 17-year-old Hoërskool Driehoek pupil

Police divers on the Vaal River searching for the missing Thomas Sithole. Picture: Sifiso Jimta/Sedibeng Star

A body of a male was found at the Vaal River on Monday as teams continued their search for the missing 17-year-old pupil from Hoërskool Driehoek.

The boy, Thomas Junior Sithole, was reported missing on Friday following a private boat cruise outing on the Vaal River.

According to the family, the teenager was last seen during the cruise, but they only realised he was missing when the boat was returning.

